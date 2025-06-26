PAPER PRAGMATISM

Pointers on adding wallpaper to your space!

Jenna Gross, founder of Atlanta’s Colordrunk Designs, grew up in the design business and spent hours pairing textiles at her family’s antiques and upholstery shops in Columbus, Georgia. She still loves mixing patterns and vibrant hues in homes and commercial spaces, and has been doing it for clients across the U.S. since 2013. This includes adding a pop of energy to spaces through wallpaper. Here, the color loving interior designer gives us a dose of her wallpaper wisdom.

Tell us about Colordrunk Designs.

I initially planned to apply my keen eye to the fashion world, trading in gracious, small-town living for the bright lights of New York and a career with fashion icon Marc Jacobs. It was a wonderful time, infused with colorful patterns and people, and it taught me to create fearlessly. When I returned to the South, I still possessed all of the smoothness of my well-aged, traditional sensibilities but with hints of edginess blended into the mix. Realizing the intoxicating power that colorful surroundings had on people’s moods and attitudes, I turned my attention from fashion to interior design.

What are the latest wallpaper trends?

People are loving color and texture and craving wallpaper with depth like murals. I am so happy people are here for all the color and pattern (finally!).

Is there a particular room where wallpaper works best?

Wallpaper can work in any room, even in bathrooms; you just have to select the right product. There are so many vinyl options that will hold up to water and kids’ hands, and are even washable/wipeable. That said, I really love going big and loud in small spaces like powder bathrooms or hallways.

What should you do to ensure wallpaper lasts as long as possible?

I would always recommend you have a professional installer hang your wallpaper—no DIY—and always have a primer applied to the wall first. This helps ensure you can enjoy it for a very long time.

Can wallpaper be removed easily?

Some clients are so afraid of having to remove wallpaper down the road. If you have it installed correctly, you have nothing to worry about, especially if they prime the walls beforehand.

Can you paint or put wallpaper over another layer of wallpaper?

I would not recommend this. The new wallpaper is an investment; do it right! Otherwise, you are susceptible to peeling, colors showing through or bubbles in the application.

What are some creative ways to use wallpaper?

There are so many options these days. I love to pair two different patterns or textures that complement each other (i.e. a grasscloth on a ceiling but a bold print on the wall).

What should one consider when selecting wallpaper for a space?

Think of the room’s function. Do you have a lot of activity in this room, such as kids running around or dogs rubbing against the walls? Do you cook or make messes near where you would have wallpaper installed? If so, you need a vinyl or something that you can clean with a cloth, no precious grasscloths or natural fibers. What is the size of your space? If it’s large, consider a texture so it helps the room feel more cozy. Also consider the scale of the wallpaper. A small-scale print will get lost in a large room. Think big in big rooms, but it’s also OK to go big in small rooms. You just can’t go small in big rooms.

