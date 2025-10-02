SMOKE SHOW

A multisensory experience in a glass!

A s delicate tendrils of smoke waft above a cocktail, a new drinking ritual takes hold beneath the amber glow of a low-lit bar. More than flavor and the shock and awe of controlled combustion, smoking cocktails are an immersive experience.

Perhaps the smoking of hickory, oak or cedar wood is reminiscent of primal connections. We are drawn to fire, and by transforming the ephemeral nature of it, bartenders create cocktails that are both delicious and artistic. Smoking cocktails are a multisensory experience of sight, aroma, taste and earthy aesthetics. Here are some favorites that are perfect for the advent of autumn.

MAGGIANO’S SMOKED OLD FASHIONED

Along with tapping Michelin-starred chef Anthony Amoroso to elevate the menu, Maggiano’s introduced an updated Mixologist Collection of cocktails. Many of the new ones are standouts, including the Smoked Old Fashioned. Presented in a glass smoke box for the spectacle and for the depth of flavor, the assertive mix stirs together Knob Creek Rye, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur and a few dashes of bitters. An expression of orange peel adds bitter citrus oils. Everything is poured over a large ice sphere. It’s rich with notes of oak and truly a slow sipper.

NORIFISH OPEN SESAME

When Buckhead’s Prefecture converted to NoriFish, the cocktail menu underwent transformation as well. With keen attention to Japanese spirits and ingredients, cocktails offer beautiful pairing options. After combining ingredients in a mixing glass, bartender Henry Kurniawan traps hickory wood smoke in the vessel then pours into a Nick and Nora glass. The smoked sesameinfused Manhattan uses the woody notes of Akashi Japanese whisky, sweet vermouth and brandy-esque black ume liqueur. It is sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and garnished with a Luxardo cherry.

KEMURI AT HIMITSU

“Smoke” in Japanese, kemuri is a lesson of elegance through balance that combines Japanese whisky, bourbon, Kijoshu sake, Oloroso sherry, Benedictine and bitters. Small amounts—just enough to fill the glass—of cinnamon and clove powder are smoked. “The delicate aroma primes the palate for warm notes of baking spices, honey, citrus and dried fruit that are layered through the silky texture of the cocktail,” says mixologist Brendan Seery.

SMOKED OLD FASHIONED AT RED PHONE BOOTH

Performance is part of the appeal when ordering drinks at Red Phone Booth. The Smoked Old Fashioned may require extra time, but it is worth it. Smoky and sweet, it’s a signature cocktail at the Buckhead speakeasy, with Four Roses Bourbon over La Perruche brown sugar cubes sprinkled with Angostura bitters. It is poured over handcarved ice. Before an expression of citrus peels, the cocktail is smoked with hickory wood in front of you. The experience feels as timeless and alluring as securing the secret code to get through the door.

SMOKY OLD FASHIONED AT VERDURE KITCHEN & COCKTAILS

Surrounded by plumes of smoke from hickory wood chips, the Smoky Old fashioned is as Instagrammable as the verdant surrounds of Verdure. The mahogany fusion of bourbon, demerara sugar, Angostura and orange bitters accented with a Luxardo cherry comes under a glass cloche for maximum dramatic effect, along with added aromas and woodsmoke flavor.

HIMITSU

umiatlanta.com

@umisushiatl

MAGGIANO’S

maggianos.com

@maggianoslittleitaly

NORIFISH

norifishsushi.com

@norifish_sushi

RED PHONE BOOTH

redphonebooth.com

@rpbbuckhead

VERDURE KITCHEN & COCKTAILS

verdurekitchen.com

@verdureatlanta