RUNNING TOWARDS BIG GOALS

Girls on the Run celebrates 25 years!

Join Girls on the Run Georgia’s Shimmer & Shine Soirée at JoJo’s Beloved on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. to celebrate 25 years of empowering girls. This milestone anniversary event brings together coaches, alumni, supporters and change makers for an evening of music, open bars and hors d’oeuvres while honoring a program that has touched over 42,000 lives. “It’s a moment to reflect on our impact, recognize how far we’ve come and spark excitement for the next generation of unstoppable youth across Georgia,” says Executive Director Lea Rolfes.

Since 2000, Girls on the Run Georgia has grown from a small initiative into a movement to build confidence, deepen friendships and develop lifelong skills through a research-based curriculum. “All proceeds from the event benefit the Girls on the Run Scholarship Fund, helping ensure every girl in Georgia has the opportunity to experience the joy, strength and sense of belonging our programs provide,” Rolfes says.

In addition to the party, Girls on the Run will also be honoring individuals who have been part of the organization’s 25-year history, as well as those making a lasting impact in women’s sports. Tickets start at $150.

girlsontherunga.org/25-anniversary

@girlsontherunga