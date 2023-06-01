SPIRITED SIPS

Atlanta’s alcohol-related producers are always growing.

And within each tap house or distillery, the list of new creations gets longer and longer. Stop by one of the spots below to see what they’ve been up to and try a signature drink.

ASW Distillery

Touted as the most awarded craft whiskey distillery since 2018 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, ASW’s Buckhead tasting room offers spirit samples, flights, cocktails and snacks. You can also get a tour of its handhammered Vendome copper pot stills and barrels.

aswdistillery.com

SIGNATURE SPIRIT: Fiddler Bourbon

Monday Night Brewing

The original West Midtown location of Monday Night Brewing features IPA-focused Hop Hut Beers, the infamous necktie wall and now pizza. The brewery also recently launched Sneaky Pete Spirits, including gin, vodka, bourbon, rye and rum that are featured in a variety of signature cocktails.

mondaynightbrewing.com

SIGNATURE BREW: Dr. Robot

SIGNATURE SPIRIT: Blueberry Gin Fizz

Sandy Springs Boutique Winery

Housed inside Beer & Wine Craft in Sandy Springs, this small winery makes wine, hosts tastings and works with customers to create their own blends that can be bottled with custom labels.

beerandwinecraft.biz/sandy-springs-winery

SIGNATURE WINE: Chianti-style Private Reserve Blend (silver medal winner at the 2022 American Wine Society competition)

SweetWater Brewery

This mainstay brewery in Armour Yards has 24 brews on tap along with recently launched canned cocktails enjoyed in a spacious tasting room and outdoor patio.

sweetwaterbrew.com

SIGNATURE BREW: SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale

SIGNATURE CANNED COCKTAIL: SweetWater RIFF Vodka Soda Citrus

UrbanTree Cidery

Atlanta’s only cidery sources its apples from a more than centuryold family orchard Rabun County’s Mountain City. Its farm-industrial tasting room on the Westside pours these ciders as well as local craft beers and cider cocktails made with distilled Georgia spirits.

urbantreecidery.com

SIGNATURE SEASONAL CIDER: Blueberry cider

SIGNATURE CIDER COCKTAIL: Cider Sangria Slushy