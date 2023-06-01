SPIRITED SIPS

Atlanta’s alcohol-related producers are always growing.
And within each tap house or distillery, the list of new creations gets longer and longer. Stop by one of the spots below to see what they’ve been up to and try a signature drink.
ASW Distillery
Touted as the most awarded craft whiskey distillery since 2018 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, ASW’s Buckhead tasting room offers spirit samples, flights, cocktails and snacks. You can also get a tour of its handhammered Vendome copper pot stills and barrels.
SIGNATURE SPIRIT: Fiddler Bourbon
Monday Night Brewing
The original West Midtown location of Monday Night Brewing features IPA-focused Hop Hut Beers, the infamous necktie wall and now pizza. The brewery also recently launched Sneaky Pete Spirits, including gin, vodka, bourbon, rye and rum that are featured in a variety of signature cocktails.
SIGNATURE BREW: Dr. Robot
SIGNATURE SPIRIT: Blueberry Gin Fizz
Sandy Springs Boutique Winery
Housed inside Beer & Wine Craft in Sandy Springs, this small winery makes wine, hosts tastings and works with customers to create their own blends that can be bottled with custom labels.
beerandwinecraft.biz/sandy-springs-winery
SIGNATURE WINE: Chianti-style Private Reserve Blend (silver medal winner at the 2022 American Wine Society competition)
SweetWater Brewery
This mainstay brewery in Armour Yards has 24 brews on tap along with recently launched canned cocktails enjoyed in a spacious tasting room and outdoor patio.
SIGNATURE BREW: SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale
SIGNATURE CANNED COCKTAIL: SweetWater RIFF Vodka Soda Citrus
UrbanTree Cidery
Atlanta’s only cidery sources its apples from a more than centuryold family orchard Rabun County’s Mountain City. Its farm-industrial tasting room on the Westside pours these ciders as well as local craft beers and cider cocktails made with distilled Georgia spirits.
SIGNATURE SEASONAL CIDER: Blueberry cider
SIGNATURE CIDER COCKTAIL: Cider Sangria Slushy
Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.