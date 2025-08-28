UP YOUR GAME

Level up your sports skills with these training spots!

Whether you’re perfecting your golf swing, tuning up your b-ball game or getting serious about your foundational strength skills, there are some great places to train in and around Buckhead. From high-tech sports performance centers to golf lounges, four stellar spots help non-professional athletes train like the pros.

GOLFTEC in Buckhead

If your golf swing needs a little tech intervention, GOLFTEC Buckhead is the place to go. A visit begins with a swing evaluation using state-of the- art 3D Optimotion technology to track your body movements, analyze swing consistency and see how exactly your club connects with the ball. Next, using this data-driven approach for improvement, one of GOLFTEC’s certified professional coaches will customize a training strategy. From there, tailored golf lessons are offered in three-, six- and 12-month plans to increase consistency and lower your handicap. You can even find clubs that are the perfect fit for your game and body with the available advanced-fit technology.

CORE4 ATHLETIC COMPLEX in Chamblee

Want to train like the basketball pros? Founded by former NBA player Paul Millsap, CORE4 Athletic Complex offers programming and facilities for hobbyists who are serious about performance. With personalized training programs, the advanced video analysis tool Hudl, three basketball courts, a turf area for agility drills and advanced-level “pro run” scrimmages (invite-only), this complex is a hub for dedicated adult athletes ready to push their limits. Even if you’re not eyeing the draft, you’ll have the chance to join other athletes at CORE4 to further refine your skills in a high-energy environment. After an intense workout, enjoy some recovery in the locker room’s hot and cold tubs and sauna.

ELITE EDGE TRAINING in Chamblee

Athletes of all levels and ages can expect personalized attention at Elite Edge, where performance training is anything but one-size-fits-all. Its Sports Performance program combines strength training and speed drills with expert coaching on its 40-yard indoor turf, and uses isometric machines, ideal for adult athletes looking to stay sharp or rebuild foundational skills. Additionally, certified experts in specialized Muscle Activation Techniques are on hand to address any imbalances or weaknesses that are hindering your movements or recovery from exercise to increase strength, reduce pain and prevent injury.

INTOWN GOLF CLUB in Buckhead

Blow off some steam at this membership- only indoor club that fuses a bar and lounge with golf practice. Intown Golf Club’s Buckhead location has redefined what it means to “go to the range” in the middle of the city with top-tier digital simulators and year-round, climate-controlled practice. Reserve one of the 10 Trackman bays to play a digital game solo or with friends, enjoy the putting green on the patio outside or book a golf lesson with one of the pros any day of the week. Drop your golf bag off with curbside service as you park or keep it stored at the club for your next visit. Need a club fitting? That’s offered, too, with True Spec technology. When you’re done swinging, head to the locker room for a steam and a shower.

CORE4 ATHLETIC COMPLEX

770.674.5694

core4athleticcomplex.com

@core4_athletic_complex

ELITE EDGE TRAINING

770.695.0663

eliteedgeatl.com

@eliteedgeatl

GOLFTEC

404.467.8884

golftec.com/golf-lessons/buckhead

@golftec

INTOWN GOLF CLUB

404.383.1104

intowngolfclub.com

@intowngolfclub

Custom Coach

Dreaming of rec league glory or just want to keep up with your kids on the field? Find a coach near you for one-on-one lessons by entering your zip code and sport of choice on coachup.com.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows