PLANES, TRAINS AND (HOPEFULLY NO) TANTRUMS

Tips from our writers on traveling sanely with little kids!

Forget packing light. When you’re traveling with small children, it’s all about planning heavy. To help you swap meltdowns for memories, we asked our team of parenting pros and frequent travelers to dish out their best advice for hitting the road or skies with little ones in tow.

More Is More Is More

If you take only one thing from this article, let it be this: pack more snacks. Then pack more than that. “Bring five times more than you think you’ll need,” Lauren Finney Harden says. “Snacks are activities when you’re on the road.” Emily Foley agrees: “Always have snacks in every pocket, tote and bag. Don’t wait for your kids to ask—offer them proactively before they get hangry.”

Along those same lines, H.M. Cauley, whose kids are grown, says, “Be prepared to distract them!” She still remembers one of the best examples of being prepared was a superhero mom she saw on a flight who pulled snacks, books and even a Hot Wheels racetrack out of her “Mary Poppins bag” mid-air for her two boys.

Foley agrees never to underestimate the power of preparedness— and a good toy rotation. “Whenever you travel, have a new game, sticker book, toy or activity book that you don’t give them until you start the trip. The newness keeps them occupied for longer,” she says.

Set the Easy-Breezy Adventure Bar Low

You may remember traveling as a carefree exploration: breezing through airports and exploring new cities on foot. “Mentally prepare yourself,” Carly Cooper says. “You’re not going to travel at the same pace you did pre-kids, and that’s okay.” Setting realistic expectations can make all the difference. Cooper recommends choosing locations with family-friendly or outdoor activities and saving the quiet museums for another time.

Amy Meadows suggests giving everyone in the family a voice in the planning if you’re headed to a theme park: “Have each person in the family choose their one must ride attraction; make sure to get to those, and the rest will feel like a bonus.” Hint: You can do the same thing outside of theme parks but present your preferred activity options for the kids to choose from.

Screen Time Is Your Best Friend

“This is not the time to scrutinize screen time,” Cooper says. Download shows, movies or learning games that your kids will love onto a tablet or Kindle before your trip and pack kid-sized headphones. The goal? Distraction during long drives, plane rides or late dinners. And peace. Lots and lots of peace for you.

Pack Smart with the Latest Tools

Some of the most ingenious travel items aren’t glamorous, but they work. Harden swears by the Slumberpod if your child is still in a crib. This compact, breathable blackout tent keeps babies sleeping soundly in unfamiliar spaces. And if you’re road-tripping, don’t forget the digital power inverter that you can plug into the car, Meadows says. It’s a game-changer for keeping all devices charged.

Don’t Apologize for Kids Being Kids

Finally, Foley offers this gentle reminder: “You don’t owe anyone an apology for your children existing in public. Babies and children are people, too, and they have just as much right to be in a public space as any adult does.” And with the right planning, they can be happy, engaged and (mostly) meltdown- free travel companions.