SAPREA GALA
by
August 28, 2025
The InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta took on a distinctively French flair in early June when the 2025 Saprea Gala celebrated “An Evening in Paris.”

More than 200 guests gathered to celebrate and support a decade of the nonprofit’s work around raising awareness and funds to combat child sexual abuse and providing resources for survivors. Organized by Chair Cathryn Marshall and a 13-member committee, the event raised over $138,000 from auction bidding led by auctioneer Jordan Campbell and sponsorships. The festivities were hosted by Channel 2 Action News Anchor Jorge Esteves and included a performance by musician Bronkar Lee.

PHOTOS: Highlight Reel ATL, Triple S Shot

Atlanta-based writer and editor contributing to a number of local and state-wide publications. Instructor in Georgia State’s Communication department and Emory’s Continuing Education division.

