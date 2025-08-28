HISTORIC GEM

Dallas’ Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek celebrates a milestone.

It’s easy to get excited about a buzzy new hotel with all of the inevitable bells and whistles, but I also love a property with a sense of history and provenance. As I discovered during a recent stay at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in the heart of Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood, guests here enjoy the best of both words.

For the Rosewood brand, now global with more than 30 properties in 21 countries, this was the hotel that started it all. The Italian Renaissance-style mansion was built 100 years ago as a residence for the cotton magnate King family. That 10,000-square-foot structure remains the centerpiece, and historic elements add interest to the space that now houses a fine dining restaurant, meeting spaces and a clubby bar. History and architecture buffs will love the cantilevered stairway, carved wood doors rescued from a 19th-century Spanish cathedral and early 1500s Rosa Verona marble columns sourced from an Italian palace. The home changed hands several times, and in the late 1970s, it was in danger of being demolished. Instead, the Rosewood Corporation bought the property and added a tower that includes more than 140 rooms and suites, officially opening as the world’s first Rosewood hotel in 1981.

Between the hotel and the home, the property has hosted Tennessee Williams, FDR, Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli, the Dalai Lama and others. Even with all of the historical charm and fascinating stories, it manages to feel fresh and new. Rooms are outfitted with plush beds, luxurious spa bathrooms and smart, tech forward features. My premier king room felt homey, its bookshelves filled with tomes ranging from novels and design books to histories. The minibar was stocked with locally produced snacks and an array of beverages, including a bottle of Rosewood’s private label tequila.

Part of what sets Rosewood apart is its residential feel; It’s easy to imagine you’re staying among friends. Case in point: Housekeeping noticed a nearly empty toothpaste and left a fresh tube. Another night, I came back to find a bookmark, printed with a John Steinbeck quote, atop my book and a microfiber lens cloth to clean my computer. Those small touches made me feel looked after on this solo trip.

The food is a highlight and balances the past with forward thinking flavors. The Mansion on Turtle Creek is known for its string of star chefs including Dean Fearing, and John Tesar, and judging from the dishes I enjoyed, current head chef Charles Olalia is primed to make a similar impact. Favorites such as the iconic tortilla soup and flawless prime steaks remain menu staples. The most exciting dishes were the ones where Olalia’s Filipino roots shine through, such as in the sharable plate of lumpia, spring rolls given an upscale twist with lobster and caviar. At a dinner in The Mansion’s 7,000- plus bottle wine cellar, formerly a vault for the King family’s collection of silver and furs, a chilled melon curry soup infused with coconut, galangal, calamansi and lemongrass was the star of the meal. The alluring blend of old and new, evidenced everywhere from the menus to the interiors, reinforce why this is one of Dallas’ most coveted stays.

ROSEWOOD MANSION ON TURTLE CREEK

rosewoodhotels.com/en/mansion-on-turtle-creek-dallas

@rosewoodmansionturtlecreek