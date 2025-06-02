ATLANTA’S NOT-SO-SECRET GARDENS

Meander manicured pathways and dense forests without leaving the city!

Atlanta cultivates lasting beauty within its surprising and inspiring collection of public gardens. Whether you’re looking to nurture your green thumb or simply stroll through lush spaces, the city is dotted with spectacular gardens overflowing with flowers, plants and trees.

More than History

More than 33 acres of gardens sprawl across the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead. Unlike traditional parks, the center’s gardens are essentially outdoor exhibits, each one an extension of the museum’s mission to bring Atlanta’s past to life. Look closely and see that small tags and plaques reveal a sophisticated catalogue tracking system. “We want to show visitors the family of the plant, its native range, its common name, its Latin name and a little bit about why this plant works in this garden,” says Sarah Carter, vice president of Goizueta Gardens and Living Collections.

Olguita’s Garden, a traditional English design, spreads across the facade of the museum. Native plantings surround Smith Farm, which tells the story of 1860s Georgia farm life and enslavement. Its landscape features historic varieties of crops, a swept yard and heirloom flowers. Swan Woods, 10 acres of secondary growth forest, envelops the iconic Swan House, which has its own small formal gardens designed by Philip Trammell Shutze for Edward and Emily Inman.

Emerald City

The interiors of the Forbes 4-star-rated Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead are timeless, with dashes of marble and ironwork throughout the lobby, common spaces and rooms. City views and sunlight stream into the French bistro-meets-Southern sophistication brasserie, Brassica. If you walk past the restaurant towards the doors at the back of the building, you’ll be treated to a lush surprise.

Here, an if-you-know-you-know setting presents manicured gardens and a serene pond.

Styled as English gardens and accented by two dogwood trees, the outdoor oasis provides an urban escape. Guests are welcome to stroll through the gardens with a refreshing cocktail from Brassica in hand or even arrange an al fresco meal upon request. The gardens also occasionally host special high teas, often around holidays. This verdant space offers a tranquil setting for relaxation and enjoyment for guests and diners alike.

The ABCs of ABG

Since its 1976 inception, the Atlanta Botanical Garden has been an outdoor escape in the middle of the city. It has 30 acres of gardens, including a children’s garden, a raised canopy walk that winds through Storza Woods, an orchid greenhouse and more. The nonprofit also serves as the home of the Southeastern Center for Conservation, dedicated to protecting the region’s biodiversity.

The Atlanta cultural institution is well known for its family-friendly programming, rotating exhibitions and seasonal events. Children and their parents are invited to participate in monthly offerings such as garden playtime, storytime, kidapproved gardening and music classes inspired by the grounds. For adults, there are quarterly tai chi classes, monthly wine tastings complete with live acoustic guitar performances and a botanical drawing certificate program. In the fall, Atlantans flock to see Scarecrows in the Garden while the holiday season showcases the property adorned with thousands of twinkling lights.

