THE BREAKFAST CLUB

Grits & Eggs Breakfast Kitchen serves the community with five Atlanta locations.

After opening the first location in 2021, the owners of Grits & Eggs Breakfast Kitchen have expanded to include five Atlanta area locations: Buckhead, Vinings, Midtown, Marietta and Summerhill. Co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Michael Glover owns and operates the restaurants alongside partners Executive Chef Rasul York, Chief Executive Officer Joe Ogbogu and Chief Financial Officer Anthony Antomochi. Here, Glover shares the ethos behind his restaurants and what makes them special.

What inspired you to create Grits & Eggs?

Breakfast has always been something I’ve wanted to do to greet people in the morning. At Grits & Eggs, we’re working to develop a culture, capturing all ages in the same restaurant. There are people listening to good music and eating good food. We’re trying to create a breakfast community where you get the same thing no matter which location you go to.

What sets the eatery apart?

We don’t call ourselves a brunch spot; we’re a breakfast restaurant. We’re in the categories of Cracker Barrel, IHOP, Denny’s and Waffle House, which is the Mount Rushmore of the breakfast industry. But we’re pushing something a little more modern. You’ll find maybe three or four generations sitting at a table eating together as a family.

For people who are new to Grits & Eggs, what would you recommend they start with?

Rasul York has some of the best grits I’ve ever tasted. We have red snapper and grits, or catfish and shrimp with grits. You won’t fail with those if you like grits. We have beignets, which go great with a good cup of Costa coffee. Our chicken and waffles are awesome as well.

Why have you been able to expand to five locations so quickly?

We followed the people’s reviews and started giving them what they want. People run away from reviews, but I run a business by reviews. I do the best I can, and I see what the results are. I continue to sharpen the pencil by reading what they say.

GRITS & EGGS BREAKFAST KITCHEN

gritsandeggsbreakfastkitchen.com

@gesbreakfastkitchen

BY Claire Ruhlin