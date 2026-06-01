More than 550 supporters of the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University gathered in late April for Fashion A Cure, a benefit to support the institute’s work around cancers affecting women.

The luncheon, held at the Piedmont Driving Club, marked the 14th year the effort has been organized, this year by Buckhead residents Dorothy Christians and Beth Marshall. A highlight featured cancer survivor Alia Hernandez sharing her story and walking the runway with her husband, Jemir Martinez, and their two young boys. With a raffle, paddle raise, live auction and sponsorships, $645,000 was raised. Simply Buckhead was a proud media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Paul Beezley, Jenni Girtman