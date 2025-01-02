The 360 guests who attended the Emory Winship gala at the St. Regis Atlanta did more than enjoy a November evening of cocktails, dinner and entertainment.

They raised a remarkable $1.8 million for the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, a leading nonprofit in the world of cancer research and patient care. The “Ring for Research” call to give alone garnered more than $350,000 in 20 minutes. Buckhead residents Jane Jordan Casavant and Julie Fox chaired the evening that included dancing to The SEEiT choir and band and a special tribute to honorary chairs Nancy and David Stonecipher for their long-standing commitment to Winship and its mission. Simply Buckhead was proud to be the event’s media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Jack Kearse, Pete Winkel