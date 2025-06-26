EXPANDING HORIZONS

Turning unused tickets into joy!

An old article in a local newspaper about Most Valuable Kids, a nonprofit that donates cultural and sports tickets to youngsters in under- resourced areas, proved to be a lightbulb moment for Buckhead residents Susan and Brian Banner. The couple had long lamented the empty seats at venues and teamed up with MVK, then operating in Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati.

“There were so many exciting collaborations going on to help the youth in Atlanta in 2017; it was the perfect time to launch MVK of Greater Atlanta,” Susan says. The Banners assembled a board of directors and made connections with a variety of venues, asking if they would donate their unsold tickets. More than 20 signed up. So did season ticket holders who registered on the website. To date, more than 70,000 tickets have been distributed among the more than 100 schools and youth organizations that request them. Buckhead resident William Hoyt, a Braves super fan, has donated more than 900.

“When the pandemic shut everything down, we decided to pivot and distribute food, hygiene products and books,” Susan says. During that time, donors provided more than 5,000 items suitable for kids from pre-K through high school, and the organization arranged virtual activities such as an online screening of the musical Hamilton.

“Brian grew up attending sporting events and is particularly excited to know that the tickets aren’t getting wasted,” Susan says. “We love the community we’ve created.

MOST VALUABLE KIDS

mostvaluablekids.org

@mvkatl