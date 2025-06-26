BEGINNER NEEDLEPOINT CLASSES AT SANDY SPRINGS SHOP.

The Nimble Needle in Sandy Springs, owned by Jan Rogers, has become a welcoming hub for both seasoned stitchers and enthusiastic newcomers. The monthly beginner classes are proving particularly popular, drawing in a diverse crowd eager to learn the art of needlepoint. Recognizing the growing demand, The Nimble Needle offers monthly introductory sessions. “It used to be every other month or every two months, but now we have so many new stitchers that I’m doing it every month,” says instructor Marci Slotin.

These comprehensive beginner classes are held over a single weekend each month, running from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Each class typically hosts around 10 students, creating an intimate and supportive learning environment. The course provides a thorough introduction to the fundamentals of needlepoint. “We talk a little bit about everything,” Slotin says. “We cover what real mesh is, why you use basket weave versus continental and why you use certain threads versus others.” This foundational knowledge equips students with the confidence to embark on their own needlepoint journeys.

The cost of the weekend class is approximately $185, which includes the canvas, threads and teaching fee. Online registration is in the works, but those interested in joining a class can register by calling the shop or visiting in person.

Both Rogers and Slotin welcome newcomers and encourage anyone curious about the craft to explore its creative and fulfilling possibilities. “You can only be in so many book clubs, and you can only go get dinner and drinks so many times,” Rogers says. “We’re building a sense of community. I love being a place for people to come be with others who do the same thing you do.”

atlantanimbleneedle.com

@thenimbleneedle