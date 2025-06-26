Simply Buckhead
FOR[E] THE KIDS
FOR[E] THE KIDS

June 26, 2025
John Smoltz heads Celebrity-Am golf tournament.

The 33rd annual John Smoltz Braves Celebrity-Am golf tournament takes place across three area golf courses: Atlanta National Golf Club, White Columns Country Club and Hawks Ridge Golf Club. The two-day event, scheduled for Aug. 10 and 11, is an opportunity for participants to combine their love of golf with philanthropy. The tournament benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and features a star-studded lineup, including Atlanta Braves alumni along with former professional athletes from the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL. Fifty-four corporate foursomes will play alongside notable figures while supporting the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s. The center provides critical care and support to children and families facing pediatric cancer and blood disorders. To date, the event has raised more than $4 million for the center.

choa.org
@childrensatl

