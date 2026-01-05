COMMAND CENTRAL

A BROOKHAVEN FAMILY EVOLVES THEIR HOUSE TO SERVE THEIR WORK NEEDS AND AESTHETIC DREAMS!

The Wightwick home perches on a hill in Brookhaven. A family Jeep, complete with rubber ducks, rests in the driveway, alongside their four-seater, custom Georgia Techthemed white and gold golf cart, which is the preferred mode of transportation, especially on weekends. Guests are greeted by bouncing black Labrador Rockie, so named for her owners’ second home in Colorado, as light streams through the glass front door into the foyer. Whether it’s the dog or the sunlight, the home instantly makes you feel warm; it’s the same vibe you get from Andrea and Andy Wightwick and their two preteen children. This is a place where you’re welcomed.

The Wightwicks have lived in this house since 2014. At the time, their daughter was 2.5 and their son 7 months old. “We really wanted a house that could grow with our evolving lifestyle. A wide street for biking and dog walking, in close proximity to Dresden’s hot spots, was important,” Andrea says. The house is more than just a place to rest; it is the family epicenter.

It is here that both Andrea and Andy dreamed-up their more than four businesses. Andy owns and operates a couple of IT services companies and has never met a gadget he didn’t immediately want to tinker with. Andrea, a self-proclaimed information sponge, heads Hapsy, a bubble-free, non-alcoholic canned cocktail line. Thanks to her no-nonsense, ’90s parenting style coupled with her eye for business trends and marketing, she has also become an Atlanta influencer, amassing more than 40,000-and-counting Instagram followers who tune in for her practical, implementable advice on both topics.

For example, the couple has a zero-tolerance upstairs screen policy. Kindles aside, phones, tablets and video games are regulated to the first floor or the basement. As such, the family needed a gathering place that didn’t center around electronics. Imagined by Andrea and executed by interior designer Christi Holcombe, the family room is painted vibrant white, save the navy ceiling, while shades of blue and pink complement the space. “This room is designed for making a cocktail, playing games together, listening to the piano and singing and enjoying a fire while reading,” Andrea says.

A sleek black multi-game table anchors the room’s entertainment zone, accompanied by pink mohair stools from Coley Home that provide comfortable seating for four players. The result is both a pop of color and practical functionality. Custom cabinetry serves as a stylish bar area for storing beverages, glassware and games such as chess, mancala, Othello and backgammon, all of which are enjoyed by the family.

The reimagined fireplace is the room’s focal point. Rather than demolishing the original of stacked stone, the homeowners chose to honor the existing chimney and materials by hiring a mason to create an elegant transformation.

More of Holcombe’s handiwork is upstairs. In 2024, the Wightwicks found themselves in need of more intentional space. Their kids, now preteens, wanted more sophisticated bedrooms. Likewise, Andrea and Andy were ready to treat themselves to a new primary suite. “The kids had a Jack-and-Jill bathroom before and [we had] a dysfunctional layout for the primary suite. We worked with our designer to create a hallway, a secondary laundry room and a giant primary closet,” Andrea says. “Then we reconfigured both children’s bedrooms to have their own en suites.”

Their teenage daughter’s bedroom celebrates her deep dedication to ballet, a discipline she has pursued since age 3 and continues to practice 10 years later. Her vision centered on white, black and dusty pink, a color scheme that complemented her love of dance. In her adjoining bathroom, her secondary passion for drawing inspired the design direction, particularly the wallpaper featuring charcoal sketches of birds and butterflies. Custom cabinetry in soft pink with delicate scallop trim harmonizes with this artistic backdrop, while the backsplash extends the countertop material to maintain a cohesive, feminine feel.

Their son’s bedroom reflects his passion for bird watching and hiking with a design that leans into an aged Americana aesthetic. Rather than creating an overly themed space, the room incorporates products that evoke authentic character and provide texture. His dog, Rockie, has a wool blanket to sleep on, and a washed linen duvet cover speaks to the enduring quality of American farm life. A black lab accent pillow serves as a charming tribute to his pet. “I love how the dog on the pillow looks like it’s looking up at the birds on the wall! What a fun little Easter egg,” Andrea says.

Instead of a simple, empty hallway, the Wightwicks opted for a floor to ceiling, built-in bookcase that serves as an interesting focal point, a dramatic storage solution and a place to hold family treasures. “We worked with Luxe Portraits in Atlanta to have a painting of our daughter doing ballet for this bookcase art display,” Andrea says. “The bookcase is sprinkled with shells we have found all over, up and down the East Coast, and there are books scattered from different travels. I purchased a book about Donatello in French in Round Top, Texas, for my son since he is taking French in school and loves ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’ He likes opening it and looking for sentences he can translate.”

Andrea and Andy’s primary bedroom received Holcombe’s royal treatment. Clever spatial planning and a commitment to preserving heirlooms ground the room. To accommodate their shared storage needs, they installed a paneled wall with a hidden door cleverly integrated into the millwork, leading to a generously sized closet that provides ample space for the couple. “We have never shared a closet, which is the secret to our nearly 20-year marriage,” Andrea says. “If we were to share, it needed to be big!” This thoughtful, unique configuration allowed them to maximize the primary bedroom’s footprint while maintaining clean lines and visual simplicity.

The room’s centerpiece is their bed, now 17 years old, which they entrusted to a local restorer in Lawrenceville to refresh with careful repairs and a new coat of stain in its original color. Despite contemporary trends favoring upholstered and textured bedframes, Andrea remains devoted to the timeless elegance of a dark-stained wood bed floating against white walls, proving the bedroom is designed with sophisticated restraint.

The Wightwicks have made their home fit older kids as well as two business owners who work from home, and their work is far from finished. In addition to Andrea’s 2026 kitchen renovation plan, she’s already embarked on a mudroom re-do as well as an office overhaul for her and a study reimagining for the kids. “I’m never taking on more than anyone expects or asks me to,” she says with a laugh. Spoken like a true business owner, wife, mother and friend. Good thing she has a beautiful place to kick up her feet with family at the end of the day.

IN THE DETAILS

Here, Andrea shares her home’s most sentimental details.

1. The upright piano in the family room is a stunning future heirloom piece as well as a special item for the family. “My husband plays piano and has taken lessons on and off from the Braves’ organist for years,” Andrea says. “Both children also learned on this piano.”

2. Thoughtful touches throughout honor her teenage daughter’s commitment to ballet, including a painting of a dancer gifted by her aunt and her first pointe shoes displayed on her bed frame.

3. Above her son’s headboard, sculptural swallows from Ukraine hold special meaning. He selected them because the family frequently spots swallows during their hikes together.

PHOTOS: Patrick Heagney