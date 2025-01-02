PRESERVING TIME

Pressed Floral CEO shares how she captures memories through flower mementos!

Sarah Ebert was only 19 when she opened Pressed Floral, a custom floral preservation service, in her home state of Utah. Throughout her life, Ebert, now 25, had always wanted to be an entrepreneur, which pushed her to hustle and look for business opportunities in unique places.

The idea for preserving wedding bouquets between two panes of glass came to Ebert one night in her college dorm. At the time, her sister was getting married, and Ebert was working in the wedding industry. With weddings on her mind, she sought to create a piece of artwork that could serve as a memento of the special occasion while also outlasting it.

“I knew it was something that could be really successful. So I kicked it off from there, and it picked up like wildfire because it was something that no one had ever seen before,” Ebert said. “I believe Pressed Floral created an industry.”

Ebert and her husband have moved to Atlanta to oversee Pressed Floral’s second location on the Westside, where she brings her memory-capturing creations to Atlantans.

What kind of arrangements does Pressed Floral preserve?

We deal with flowers from all different types of events. We’ve preserved flowers from a lot before someone started building their dream home so that they can have the wildflowers hung up. It’s so special. We’ve preserved birth flowers, state flowers, anniversary flowers, engagement flowers. A lot of different types of flowers are meaningful.

Why did you choose to open a second location on the Westside?

It’s just a happening place. Since we’ve been there, it’s crazy how many connections I’ve made in the business world, and they’re within a 2-mile radius of our location. I love the industrial vibe. A lot of young businesses are going there, so it feels creative.

How do you preserve and maintain your creations?

I believe that we keep the color and structure of flowers the best in the industry. However, we don’t use any paints, dyes or chemicals, so these flowers will fade. I love the natural preservation process and how it ages as you age. You have to keep them out of the sun. You need to keep them out of humidity and protect and maintain them so they can last forever.

Why are these creations meaningful to your customers?

It’s this special arrangement that brings in a lot of different parts of these clients’ lives into one bouquet, and then they get to take it with them through all of their stages of life.

What do you love most about your job?

My favorite part is that I get to be creative. I think one of my strongest suits is being creative in the way that we market, create and design new products. I love that I get to do that every day.

STORY: Katie Hughes