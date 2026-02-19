MICROPLASTIC PURGE

Every year, roughly 10 to 40 million metric tons of microplastics are released into the environment.

Eventually, these end up in our bodies as a result of items like cutting boards, food containers, make up and clothing that shed small fragments of plastic. Help curb this health and environmental hazard by considering these microplastic-free products instead.

West Elm Plush Fibrosoft Towels ($9.50-$54.50)

Enhance your morning and evening routines with West Elm’s fibrosoft towels. Made with 100% cotton, they’re durable, soft and quick to dry. The fibrosoft material is made with a special spinning technique that creates air pockets between yarn fibers, resulting in a lightweight, fluffy feel with optimum absorbency. West Elm offers a multitude of hues, and embroidered personalization is also available. pictured above

West Elm

westelm.com

@westelm

Epicurean Natural and Thyme Non-Slip Paper Composite Cutting Board ($34.95-$134.85)

Rid yourself of plastic cutting boards and keep microplastic contamination out of your food by opting for an eco-friendly alternative like the Epicurean cutting board from Crate and Barrel. This nonslip design with silicone corners is crafted from a mixture of wood fibers and resin, resulting in a lightweight board for your kitchen. It is also dual-sided, knife and dishwasher safe, and it’s designed to not warp, chip or crack.

Crate and Barrel

crateandbarrel.com

@crateandbarrel

Caraway 7-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set with Lid Storage ($445)

For avid cooks, this seven-piece cookware set from Caraway is an eco-friendly must. It features a non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating that doesn’t release harmful fumes or chemicals. The set includes a 6.5-quart Dutch oven, 3-quart saucepan and 4.5-quart sauté pan, as well as a 10.5-inch fry pan, plus pot and lid storage. Available in colors such as navy, sage and cream.

Nordstrom

nordstrom.com

@nordstrom

Hanni Cocoon Cleanse Solid Body Serum Cleanser with Shea Butter ($19)

We’ve all been told to protect our skin from the sun, but it’s important to protect it from microplastics as well. This plastic-free body cleanser from Hanni is a concentrated, soap-free serum that hydrates and soothes the skin and is also cruelty-free, vegan and clean. The product is formulated without ingredients like parabens, sulfates, phthalates and mineral oils. The serum instead highlights gardenia, shea butter and fermented sugarcane enzyme, making this cleanser one that both dermatologists and environmentalists can love.

Sephora

sephora.com

@sephora

Proofed! Microplastic-Free Laundry Detergent Sheets ($12.99-$34.99)

Not only are never-ending loads of laundry a nuisance, but they’re also a top source of microplastic pollution. Proofed! laundry detergent sheets offer a 100% plasticfree, biodegradable solution that aims to clean clothes faster while reducing the laundry industry’s carbon emissions by 80%, separating them from standard detergent sheets that rely on plastic-based binders.

Proofed!

liveproofed.com

@proofedlaundry

STORY: Katie Hughes