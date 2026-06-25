BEST IN CLASS

New college students can get campus-ready at Woo Sandy Springs!

Woo Skincare & Cosmetics is sending first-year college students to campus with a little extra confidence. On July 24, the Sandy Springs location will host a back-to-school bash that combines beauty, style and college prep in one lively afternoon. Recruitment expert Leighton Newberry of Recruitment Ready will lead a presentation covering sorority recruitment preparation, confidence- building and the kind of everyday etiquette tips that go a long way in a first impression. Additionally, jewelry designer SJ Bailey of SJ Bailey Co. will be on site with a curated selection of pieces suited for recruitment season and beyond. Through it all, Woo professionals will be on hand to help attendees build out their beauty routines and stock up on essentials before heading to college. Three signature facials at the Sandy Springs location will also be raffled off.

Tickets are $25 per person; reservations can be made by calling Woo Sandy Springs at 770.610.1350.

wooskincareandcosmetics.com

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