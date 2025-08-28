BALANCING ACT

How to help your child keep a level head as a young athlete.

The average child who begins playing organized sports in elementary school, or earlier, tends to play for fewer than three years and drops out by age 11, according to a 2019 report by the Aspen Institute’s Play Project. What’s more, they typically don’t give sports a second chance. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association followed up with data indicating a 6% decrease in youth team sports participation between 2019 and 2022, although there has been a more recent increase in the 13 to 17 age bracket, according to a 2024 study.

It may seem hard to believe, as so many family calendars are filled with practices, games and tournaments. Parents often find themselves shuttling multiple children to various sports in different locations. And while these activities can be a great outlet for children, it’s important to help them find balance so they don’t get burned out physically and mentally.

“This is a complex issue,” says Jacob Morton, director of mental performance for the Northside Youth Organization in Chastain Park and founder of Pursuit Sports Group, which provides coaches and athletes with access to research and education to help enhance their performance. “You should put a lot of thought into the way you parent a youth athlete. There should be intentional considerations in terms of balance, intensity, programming and more.”

THE BENEFITS

Children of all ages can benefit from sports. Be it baseball, basketball, football, tennis, swimming or beyond, physical activity boosts kids’ overall fitness, reduces the risk of illness and improves sleep. Plus, being active reduces anxiety, improves self-esteem and can enhance focus and memory. But there’s even more to it than that.

“At its core, sports is a community,” Morton says. “It’s a place to fit in, build camaraderie, go through challenges and not be alone. Even with individual sports like tennis and golf, you’re being coached. There are always people involved. Kids get a sense of community very early on.”

Additionally, sports teach kids resilience. “Research tells us that sport is one of the best resilience builders because, in order to be resilient, you have to fail,” he says. “We’re creating this environment with sport that allows for athletes to care about something huge to them. It gives them a reason to take care of themselves. And when they inevitably fail, it should, when done the right way, also give them an opportunity to fix things. It gives them the ability to bounce back.”

RECREATIONAL VERSUS COMPETITIVE PLAY

Getting kids involved in sports at a young age can be fun as they learn the fundamentals of teamwork and following rules. Morton recommends waiting until a child begins to show interest in a sport and notes that you will know when the time is right for your own kids. “It’s really a child-by-child basis,” he says, adding that local community recreational leagues can provide an easy and affordable pathway into sports.

As kids get older, the pressure to enter more competitive leagues can set in, particularly in middle and high school. Morton believes many parents move in that direction too early; the goal should be to scale a young athlete up gradually into different levels of competition, which often require longer hours, additional days of practice and more scheduled games. Fortunately, he says, “If you’re in the right sports organization, they’re going to scale up for you.”

PICK AND CHOOSE

The discussion then becomes about sport specialization. For children and teens who excel at one sport, it’s easy to put all of your focus on that single option, particularly if scholarships are at play. However, there are advantages to being a multi-sport athlete.

“Research is very anti-specialization early on,” Morton says. “It’s not healthy. You’re more likely for burnout and chronic stress down the road. You’re also more likely to be injured.”

Multi-sport athletes have the chance to build different muscles, tap into other skills and work distinct parts of their brains. For example, an athlete who plays baseball doesn’t have to perform within a tight crowd; a football player has others trying to invade their space. Playing different sports allows for flexibility and builds sustainability within the body.

LOOK OUT FOR BURNOUT

Whether your child plays one sport or many, burnout is always a possibility. Physical injuries are easier to spot, but it’s crucial to pay attention and look for signs of mental fatigue. That can start with watching closely as your kids play to see if they look like they’re enjoying themselves. Pay attention to their emotional state. Morton says, “If you have a child who’s not normally emotional or emotionally reactive, and they start to become those things, that’s a sign of nervous system overload.”

To alleviate the possibility of burnout, Morton recommends not letting kids play one specific sport, or even several sports, year-round. Taking a break here and there allows space for pursuing other interests. “Go take an acting class, learn to dance, learn to sew. Go do a different life skill,” he says. “Let them explore something that sparks their interest.”

COMMUNICATION IS KEY

The most important element in helping young athletes find and maintain balance is communication. “Checkpoint conversations are great, especially as you move from year to year. Sit down and discuss the fact that sports are about to get harder. They’re going to get more competitive,” Morton says. “You have to ask your child, ‘Are you ready for what this year brings?’ You’ve got to build a relationship early that allows for your child to tell you the truth.”

Those types of conversations should never take place after a performance, especially a negative one. “Car ride conversations that destroy the enjoyment of sport have to stop,” he says. “All kids need to hear when they get in the car is, ‘I love you. I’m proud of you. I really enjoy watching you play.’” Plan to sit down with your child regularly to discuss and set goals. With parameters and expectations laid out, everyone in the family can enjoy the sports experience. “You know what your child is capable of,” Morton says. “You need to give them the agency and the autonomy to set their goals and work to achieve them.”

NORTHSIDE YOUTH ORGANIZATION

404.256.1483

nyosports.com

@nyosports

PURSUIT SPORTS GROUP

423.914.2637

the-pursuit-group.com

Major League Options

An array of youth sport options are close to home, thanks to local sports leagues and organizations.

ATLANTA COLT YOUTH ASSOCIATION

atlantacolts.com

Offering football, girls flag football, cheerleading

BUCKHEAD BASEBALL

buckheadbaseball.com

CARL E. SANDERS FAMILY YMCA AT BUCKHEAD

ymcaatlanta.org

Offering baseball/softball, basketball, cheerleading, flag football, soccer, swim team

MURPHEY CANDLER PARK

atlantacolts.com

murpheycandler.org

Offering cheerleading, flag football, intraleague football, baseball

NORTHSIDE YOUTH ORGANIZATION

nyosports.com

Offering basketball, baseball, football, cheerleading

SANDY SPRINGS YOUTH SPORTS

sandyspringsyouthsports.com

Offering baseball, softball, football, cheerleading

TOPHAT SOCCER CLUB

tophatsoccer.com

Offering young women’s recreational soccer from U5 to U19