The 42nd Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball drew more than 2,000 spectacularly dressed participants to the Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center in late December.

Since its debut in 1983, the end-of-the-year gala, co-founded by Billye Aaron and then-Mayor Andrew Young, has raised funds and awareness for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The 2025 event continued that tradition, raising more than $4 million. The ball was hosted by UNCF Atlanta and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, supported by more than 100 executives who served as event vice chairs, and was emceed by actor-comedian Anthony Anderson. Notable attendees included UNCF CEO Michael Lomax, “Beyond the Gates” actor Brandon Claybon, WSB-TV anchor Karyn Greer and an array of student ambassadors.

PHOTOS: Caselove Productions