Chef Niven Patel of Ghee Indian Kitchen shares a signature dish!

Ghee Indian Kitchen opened its first Georgia location in West Midtown in fall 2025. The restaurant concept originated with two Miami locations, both of which earned Michelin Bibb Gourmand designations. Sample the menu with this green papaya salad recipe.

Green Papaya Salad with Sesame Jaggery Dressing and Spicy Peanuts

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

½ green papaya, grated (Can be substituted with shredded cabbage if green papaya isn’t available)

1 carrot, grated

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 English cucumber, diced

3 scallions, chopped

1 lemon, juiced

1 lime, juiced

1 garlic clove

¼ cup jaggery (can substitute brown sugar)

3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon Madras curry powder

4 tablespoons tamari soy sauce

Spicy peanuts, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Grate the green papaya using a large grater. Soak the grated papaya in ice water for 20 minutes to help keep it crisp. Drain thoroughly and pat dry. Combine the papaya with grated carrot, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and scallions. Set aside. For the dressing, add all remaining ingredients except the peanuts to a blender. Blend for 30 seconds or until smooth. Pour the dressing over the papaya mixture. Toss well, massaging the papaya gently so it softens and absorbs the flavors. Garnish with spicy peanuts or any peanuts you love.

GHEE INDIAN KITCHEN

gheemiami.com