PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JUNE 2026

Make a sculptural statement…
with the Selina Slipper Chair, part of Onward, Holly Hunt’s debut collection under the joint creative vision of Design Director Chris Eitel and Executive Creative Director Jo Annah Kornak. The modern chair balances curved upholstery with a wood base, with or without a swivel.
Available at Jim Thompson at ADAC. jimthompsonfabrics.com
Nicole Letts
Wellness columnist at Simply Buckhead and dog columnist at Atlanta Pet Life. Lifestyle writer specializing in women's interests, travel, people and interiors.