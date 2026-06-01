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PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JUNE 2026
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

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PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – JUNE 2026

by
June 1, 2026
Selina Slipper Chair

Make a sculptural statement…

Selina Slipper Chair

with the Selina Slipper Chair, part of Onward, Holly Hunt’s debut collection under the joint creative vision of Design Director Chris Eitel and Executive Creative Director Jo Annah Kornak. The modern chair balances curved upholstery with a wood base, with or without a swivel.

Available at Jim Thompson at ADAC. jimthompsonfabrics.com

Wellness columnist at Simply Buckhead and dog columnist at Atlanta Pet Life. Lifestyle writer specializing in women's interests, travel, people and interiors.

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