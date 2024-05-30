FEATURED RESTAURANTS – JUNE 2024

A sampling of great eats in and around Buckhead!

THE ALDEN

Chamblee’s popularity as a residential and dining destination seems to be on the rise, and Chef Jared Hucks is here to make sure diners eat like royalty. Winning starters include a homemade bread plate with prosciutto butter and cheddar pimento cheese, silky sweet potato bisque and sashimi quality seared scallops. For mains, go with the cold smoked salmon, Moroccan-spiced shrimp and grits or the hickory smoked Brasstown coulotte steak. Desserts are deliciously unique. If you’ve got belly room to spare, be sure to witness the chef’s gastro-theatrics with the banana bread pudding service. Our favorite was the lunar chocolate, which the chef calls his “dessert moonscape.”

Smaller dishes: $11-$21 • Larger dishes: $23- $45 • Desserts: $9-$15 • Chef’s tasting menu: seven courses/$95

thealdenrestaurant.com

ARNETTE’S CHOP SHOP

Arnette’s will dazzle you with its no-expensespared interiors, cosmopolitan wine list and, of course, its meat. Chicago-sourced ribeyes, strips and tomahawk steaks are the main attraction supported by a top-notch cast of appetizers and sides, from decadent roasted marrow and wagyu beef tartare to classic wedge salad and Dauphinoise potatoes. (There are also oysters and caviar, if you don’t mind shelling out a few extra bucks.) Favorite items include the 50-day wet-aged cowboy ribeye; the bliss-inducing lobster spaghetti; and the shaved prime rib sandwich, a real scene-stealer. Don’t forget to ask about the members-only knife club.

Appetizers, salads and sandwiches: $9-$25 Shrimp, oysters and caviar: $13-$150 Hearth-roasted shellfish, fish and steaks: $13-$140 • Desserts: $8-$12

arnetteschopshop.com

BONE GARDEN CANTINA

Beyond the colorful Día de Muertos dining room decor, the well-curated mezcal and tequila selections and the uber-friendly service, Bone Garden Cantina offers some of the most authentic Mexican cooking in Atlanta. Tastier guacamole and hot dipping queso you will not find, and we’ve tried! The tender-to-the-bone Mexican pork ribs are meaty, miraculous bites of earthy richness, and the tomatillo-rich pozole verde soup is pure south-of-the-border goodness. Garlic sautéed shrimp enchiladas and adobo steak quesadilla seasoned with guajillo chile are among many fine familiar classics. Smaller plates include exemplary tamales and tacos.

Appetizers: $2.50-$9.50 • Soups and salads: $4.50-$9 • Tamales, tacos and empanadas: $3.50-$5 • Mains: $7.50- $12.75

bonegardencantina.com

FISHMONGER WEST MIDTOWN

Don’t let Atlanta’s landlocked location deter you from going all-in on seafood. It’s superfresh at this homegrown eatery, founded by Nhan Le and Skip Englebrecht. Embrace the casual vibe with well-crafted cocktails and freshly shucked oysters, all sourced from around the South. Prepare to get a little messy with an order of head-on, peel-and-eat shrimp coated in New Bae Seasoning, served with much-needed sopping toast or a petite lobster roll drenched in warm butter. Or copy former U.S. president Obama’s order of Caesar salad, given an extra kick and interest from Calabrian chiles and briny bottarga, topped with blackened grouper. There’s nothing fancy or pretentious about this eatery; it turns out consistently tasty dishes. Even the reviewers from Atlanta’s first Michelin Guide are fans.

Salad: $13 • Sandwiches: $16-$32 Oysters: $18-$22 • Crudo: $18 • Sides: $5-$8 Dessert: $8

fishmongergroup.com

IL GIALLO OSTERIA & BAR

Experience the love-through-food feeling in generous portions at il Giallo Osteria & Bar in Sandy Springs, where Italy’s Piedmont region is brought to life. The menu showcases classic, seasonal and regional Italian dishes. Fresh pasta is made overlooking the dining room during service. Spaghetti and meatballs present al dente pasta and fork-tender spheres of ground duck, turkey and beef. “Crazy lasagna” layers braised short ribs with sheets of pasta, drizzled with garlic and rosemary juice for yummy umami. Chicken parmigiana is so big it fills the plate. Pizza features a Neapolitanstyle thin crust that’s cooked through; one bite of margherita is all that’s needed to be impressed. The wine list showcases varietals and blends from around the world, including several Italian picks. Beer and classic and creative cocktails are also offered. Save room for tiramisu or hazelnut chocolate bars.

Appetizers: $4-20 • Salads: $14-16 Pizza: $16-24 • Pasta: $18-39 • Sides: $12-13 Entrees: $29-51 • Desserts: $10-12

ilgialloatl.com

LUCIAN BOOKS AND WINE

Whatever you order, bet on stunning presentations and delicious flavors at this Buckhead Village-adjacent eatery. The concept combines the owners’ passions of art, books, wine and hospitality. Executive Chef Jason Paolini helms the fine dining kitchen. Harmonious flavors, contrasting textures, sophisticated preparations and artful plating are running themes. Seasonal produce drives the menu, so options evolve. From starters through desserts, all plates are easy to share, though you may envy every bite your dining companion takes. More than 400 wines are featured on the drinks menu, including some rare finds. The stunning cases are packed with books for sale; all non-fiction, they’re primarily about art, design, fashion, food and wine. Reservations are strongly encouraged: Lunch reservations are for 90 minutes, dinner for two hours. Call or book via Resy with a credit card; no-shows and late cancellations trigger a $50 per person fee. Lucian validates parking for two hours in the building’s underground lot.

Small plates: $6-25 • Medium plates: $16-29 Mains: $38-48 • Desserts: $12-18 Wines: $16-34/glass; $50-990/bottle

lucianbooksandwine.com

PRICCI

Opened in 1991, Pricci is the Italian jewel in Buckhead Life Restaurant Group’s crown. This Buckhead institution still aspires to (and delivers) exceptional service, superlative Italian cooking and a vibe that’s both elegant and inclusive. Nothing says buon appetito like silky burrata Pugliese (cream filled mozzarella), tangy parmesan and anchovy-rich Caesar salad and aromatic steamed cozze (mussels in tomato-garlic sauce). Barbera-braised short rib ravioli, pecorino-sauced cacio e pepe and pizzas of all varieties are favorites, but if you’re extra peckish, order the Dutch-imported 16-ounce veal chop. Mangia bene, but don’t forget to try Pricci’s world-class tiramisu.

Appetizers and salads: $8-$26 • Pizza and pastas: $17-$27 • Entrees: $24-$46 Desserts: $6-$15

buckheadrestaurants.com

STARFISH

Starfish is exactly the kind of sushi joint we have been trolling for. In a city where Japanese cuisine can be hit-or-miss and sometimes not the freshest, chef-owner Seung K. “Sam” Park’s reticent little pearl is a superior catch—cute and compact as a bento box but with just a hint of luxury. At dinner, we were delighted to see how the kitchen plays around with untraditional ingredients such as truffle oil and balsamic vinegar, slicing fish as thin as carpaccio and arranging it in dazzling presentations. When our flounder sashimi arrived, the server told us to place a dab of the ponzu jelly spiked with cilantro, jalapeño and lime on a strip of the fish and roll it up. Exquisite. Starfish isn’t the kind of place that announces itself with screaming klieg lights or red carpets. But in this culture of excess, sometimes being a little bit under-the-radar can be very seductive. Lunch entrees: $7-$16 • Dinner entrees: $12-$30 • starfishatlanta.com

TREEHOUSE

Occasionally, sitting at Treehouse feels more like a cookout. Neighbors and regulars have been coming here for the familiar comfort food and laid-back atmosphere for more than 20 years. Brunch is a big deal, with a large menu and generous portions of favorites such as the Georgia pecan waffle and Southern-style eggs Benedict covered with sausage gravy. It’s all about the patio here, and dogs are welcome guests. The chef works to enliven old favorites with as much attention to the all- American fried chicken sandwich as the New York strip au poivre. He also curates a mighty fine list of craft beers.

Brunch: $8-$10 • Appetizers: $3-$13 Burgers and sandwiches: $7-$10 • Large plates: $17-$22

treehouseatlanta.com

TRUE FOOD KITCHEN

Don’t be put off by the mobs of hipsters waiting for a table or the funky menu items with unfamiliar ingredients such as hemp, flax and chia. Though it could easily be mistaken for an ephemeral, crunchy beardo hangout, True Food Kitchen is here to stay—not just because of its good intentions and exemplary karma, but because of its tasty eats. Favorites include the shiitake lettuce cups, spring asparagus toast and the T.L.T. (tempeh, lettuce and tomato) sandwich. Good for the uninitiated are the margherita pizza, steak tacos and Mediterranean chicken pita. Recommended drinks include the non-alcoholic Cucumber Cooler and Medicine Man tea or the buzzinducing lemongrass margarita, citrus skinny margarita and Strawberry Smash.

Starters and vegetable plates: $7-$13 Salads and bowls: $10-$14 (added protein $3-$9) • Pizzas and sandwiches: $12-$16 Entrees: $14-$26

truefoodkitchen.com

ZAFRON

If you’re like us, the minute you hear Persian foodie buzzwords such as mirza ghasemi, hummus and kabob, your mouth starts watering, and you’ve got one foot out the door. If you’re smart, you’ll head directly to Zafron in Sandy Springs. Once seated, a beaming server will bring a complimentary sabzi plate and pita from the wood-burning oven. That extra-mile hospitality spills over into all areas, especially the food: world-class lamb kabob, fire-roasted salmon and the “Zafron special” made with chile, mango and eggplant. Plenty of classic small plates and rice dishes are joined with a few East-meets-West treats such as spicy Zafron chicken wings and tiramisu.

Starters and salads: $5- $9 • Wraps (lunch only): $12 • Entrees: $12-$32 Sides and rice: $3-$7 • Desserts: $5-$7

persianrestaurantsandysprings.com

Note: Prices and menu items may have changed since original publication.

BY: Wendell Brock, Rebecca Cha, Jennifer Bradley Franklin, Angela Hansberger, Hope S. Philbrick

PHOTOS: Erik Meadows, Joann Vitelli