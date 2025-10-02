A HOLE IN ONE

Raising money for cystic fibrosis.

When Brookhaven residents Carter and Jess Pope learned at 20 weeks pregnant that their son would be born with cystic fibrosis, they grieved. But then they got to work.

“We started talking to other families who have kids with CF, and we were introduced to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Georgia Chapter here in Atlanta,” Jess says. “It gave us so much hope because there was so much happening with research. And it’s all possible by the fundraising they do.”

Carter’s parents, Carter Pope Sr. and Bet, wanted to be part of that effort on behalf of their grandson, Brax, who turned 5 in August. The Buckhead couple established the Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament, held each June at the Peachtree Golf Club since 2022. The event is now a family affair with the entire Pope clan participating in the planning and management of the tournament that attracts more than 100 golfers annually. This past June, Swing for a Cure raised $495,000 for the CF Foundation.

“It’s been a labor of love,” says Jess, who joins Carter, Brax and his siblings, Lena and Will, for additional fundraisers such as the CF Foundation’s Great Strides Walk (for Team Brave Brax) and Cars & ’Q for the Cause. “We want to keep our foot on the pedal so everyone with CF has access to new therapies and medications. We want to make sure that no one gets left behind.”

SWING FOR A CURE

events.cff.org/swingforacure

