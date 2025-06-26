TAKE IT OUTSIDE

Buckhead trainer offers tips for safe and effective summer outdoor workouts!

It’s called Hotlanta for a reason. As soon as summer arrives, temperatures begin to soar under the blazing Southern sun. The heat can make you want to put working out on the back burner, especially if you prefer to exercise outdoors. However, you don’t have to give up your favorite al fresco workouts during June, July and August, according to Dan Horras, owner of Buckhead gym E5FIT. In fact, he says, “The climate in Atlanta is very good for exercise, and you actually can work out outdoors 12 months a year, even when it’s hot.” Here, he shares tips for making your warm weather workouts safe and effective.

Is there a good time of day to work out during the summer months? If you’re going to exercise outside in July and August, it’s best to do it early in the morning before 9 or 10 a.m. at the latest or in the evening after 6 p.m. when the sun goes down, and it cools down a bit. Of course, if you go very early in the morning or even later at night, have a partner go with you. It’s safer and usually more fun.

What can I do to be safe if my schedule only allows for a midday workout?

Some people tolerate heat better than others; you just have to know yourself. If you can exercise in the shade, that’s a whole lot better. And if you’ve had heat stroke or heat exhaustion before, remember that you’re going to be more susceptible to the effects of the heat. If you do find yourself out in the sun, wear some kind of sunscreen.

Is water the best option to stay hydrated?

If you are going to exercise during the heat of the day, have at least one electrolyte drink in addition to water. Water is hydrating, but you’re also sweating out vitamins and minerals that can cause cramping, so you need to have that kind of hydration on hand. But be careful about how much of that hydration you drink, as it can cause stomach distress.

How can I prepare for a warm weather outdoor workout?

Being hydrated while outside actually starts the day before with drinking water; it gives your body time to get that water into your system so it can make use of it. And be sure to avoid too much alcohol the night before because that can dehydrate you.

What else do I need to know about exercising outdoors during an Atlanta summer?

If you’re working out along a busy road in Atlanta around lunchtime, you’re taking in a lot of pollution from the cars. The air is heavy, it’s humid and that pollution doesn’t dissipate very well. And you are taking in a lot more air as you breathe while working out. I would venture to say you may be doing more damage to yourself than good. Try to get on the side streets where the air quality is a bit better or choose a place like Chastain Park or Morgan Falls in Sandy Springs. And while there isn’t a particularly good exercise to do outdoors during the heat of the day, I would keep my workouts somewhat shorter—maybe 30 minutes or less.

What are the benefits of maintaining my outdoor workouts during the summer?

The biggest benefit of being outdoors is the mental break your brain gets from being under the sky and clouds and among the trees and greenery. Gyms have more options and equipment you can use, but it’s hard to underestimate how much your body needs sun to boost vitamins K and D, relieve stress and help your circadian rhythms so you can get better sleep at night. There are few downsides to being outside.

E5FIT

404.254.1606

e5fit.com

@e5fitatl