CIAO BELLA

Bring home a taste of Italy!

Whip up this bruschetta with tomato and stracciatella recipe from Chef and Owner Costanzo Astarita of Baraonda Ristorante & Bar in Sandy Springs.

Bruschetta with Tomato and Stracciatella

Yield: 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 loaf ciabatta bread

1 8-ounce container of stracciatella cheese

2 pints of multicolored heirloom cherry tomatoes

8 cloves of garlic

½ teaspoon fennel pollen

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 cup of Italian extra virgin olive oil (preferably cold pressed)

2 tablespoons of aged balsamic vinegar, minimum 8 years old

8 leaves of fresh basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS: Cut cherry tomatoes in half and place in a bowl. Slice four cloves of garlic paper thin (best done on a mandolin) and add to the tomatoes. Add fennel pollen, oregano, balsamic vinegar and olive oil and stir gently. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Cut ciabatta bread into a dozen ¾-inch slices. Toast the bread. Rub the remaining garlic cloves on the toasted bread. Place three slices on each plate and spread a thin layer of stracciatella cheese on each slice. Top the cheese with the marinated tomatoes. Julienne basil leaves and sprinkle on each slice. Finally, sprinkle bruschetta with a few drops of aged balsamic and some of the remaining juice and marinade.

BARAONDA RISTORANTE & BAR

baraondaatlanta.com

@baraondasandysprings

BY Claire Ruhlin