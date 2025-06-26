CIAO BELLA

Bring home a taste of Italy!
Whip up this bruschetta with tomato and stracciatella recipe from Chef and Owner Costanzo Astarita of Baraonda Ristorante & Bar in Sandy Springs.
Bruschetta with Tomato and Stracciatella
Yield: 12 servings
INGREDIENTS:
1 loaf ciabatta bread
1 8-ounce container of stracciatella cheese
2 pints of multicolored heirloom cherry tomatoes
8 cloves of garlic
½ teaspoon fennel pollen
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 cup of Italian extra virgin olive oil (preferably cold pressed)
2 tablespoons of aged balsamic vinegar, minimum 8 years old
8 leaves of fresh basil
Salt and pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS: Cut cherry tomatoes in half and place in a bowl. Slice four cloves of garlic paper thin (best done on a mandolin) and add to the tomatoes. Add fennel pollen, oregano, balsamic vinegar and olive oil and stir gently. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Cut ciabatta bread into a dozen ¾-inch slices. Toast the bread. Rub the remaining garlic cloves on the toasted bread. Place three slices on each plate and spread a thin layer of stracciatella cheese on each slice. Top the cheese with the marinated tomatoes. Julienne basil leaves and sprinkle on each slice. Finally, sprinkle bruschetta with a few drops of aged balsamic and some of the remaining juice and marinade.
BARAONDA RISTORANTE & BAR
baraondaatlanta.com
@baraondasandysprings
BY Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.