SUMMER SWEETS

South City Kitchen Executive Pastry Chef Eric Wolitzky’s 7-Up Bundt Cake is a nostalgic treat!

7-Up Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Yield: One cake

INGREDIENTS CAKE:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 block (8 ounces) full-fat cream cheese, softened

2½ cups granulated sugar

6 large eggs, room temperature

3 cups all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)

1 teaspoon fine salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract (optional)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest

1 cup 7-Up or Sprite, room temperature

CITRUS GLAZE:

1½ cups powdered sugar, sifted

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoon fresh lime juice

2 teaspoon 7-Up (plus more to adjust consistency)

½ teaspoon lemon zest

Pinch of salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 325°F. Generously grease a 10- or 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray.

Let cream cheese and butter soften for at least 30 minutes. In a large bowl or stand mixer, beat softened butter, cream cheese and sugar on medium-high for 5 minutes. Lower the speed to medium. Add eggs one at a time, ensuring each is fully incorporated before adding the next. Mix in the vanilla, lemon extract (if using) and lemon zest. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking soda. With the mixer on its lowest setting, add 1/3 of the flour mixture, then half of the 7-Up. Repeat, ending with the final 1/3 of flour. Mix just until the last streak of flour disappears. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake for 60 to 75 minutes. Let it cool for 30 minutes, then invert it onto a wire rack to cool completely. Whisk the glaze ingredients together until smooth. Drizzle over the cooled cake and let it set for 20 minutes before slicing.

SOUTH CITY KITCHEN

southcitykitchen.com

@southcitykitchen.atl

BY Claire Ruhlin