STYLING & PROFILING

KIDS’ HAIR SALON BRINGS SPECIALTY SERVICES TO PEACHTREE BATTLE.

Sit Still, a salon specifically for children, opened its first Georgia location in the Peachtree Battle Shopping Center on June 15. Taking over the former Peachtree Battle barber shop location, the youngsters’ salon maintains the space’s hair care past while introducing a fresh concept to the area. “I knew in my mind that Peachtree Battle would be the only place I would want to open because it’s so central. Everybody knows about the shopping center, and it’s already a part of daily life,” says franchise owner Eleni Snider Morris.

Morris is an Atlanta native and mother of two who previously worked in public relations and marketing as well as advertising sales at Meta. She discovered the Sit Still franchise opportunity through an Instagram advertisement and recognized a gap in Atlanta’s market for specialized children’s hair services.

The intimate 500-square-foot space is staffed with four stylists and features a neutral environment with pops of color that avoids overstimulation. The salon includes three car-shaped styling stations and two traditional barber chairs, each equipped with individual iPads to keep young clients entertained during their appointments. “We really try to make it a good experience for the kid and for the parents,” Morris says.

Services include basic cuts priced at $35 along with popular add-ons such as sparkle strands, mini manicures, glitter tattoos, keratin tip extensions in fun colors and semipermanent color treatments for older children. Every service includes a sprinkle of glitter or a dash of temporary color, and first haircuts come with a photo and hair keepsake. The location also hosts parties and events such as braiding classes. P

roduct selection emphasizes clean, chemical-free options suitable for children, including brands like Amika, Eleven Australia and Original Sprout. Kids are offered apple juice, and adult companions can enjoy sparkling water while children receive services. There are also plans to add coffee service in the fall.

SIT STILL

sitstillkids.com

@sitstillkidspeachtreebattle