Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
RAISING THE BAR
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

RAISING THE BAR

by
October 2, 2025
Chamomile Milk Punch - Lucky Star’s signature cocktails

Sip something special with a chamomile punch cocktail from Lucky Star’s beverage director Kirk Gibson.

Chamomile Milk Punch - Lucky Star’s signature cocktails

Recreate one of Lucky Star’s signature cocktails (pictured here topped with an oyster) with this recipe, or make a reservation for the omakase experience Wednesday or Thursday.

Chamomile Milk Punch
Yield: 1 cocktail

INGREDIENTS:
15 oz. Planteray 3 Stars rum
7 ½ oz. lemon
7 ½ oz. cava syrup*
9 oz. whole milk
10 oz. chamomile tea (cooled)

INSTRUCTIONS: Combine rum, lemon, cava syrup and pour into the milk. Let it settle and curdle the milk for an hour. Strain through a coffee filter, nut milk bag or kitchen towel. Add the chamomile tea. Optional: carbonate it with a SodaStream or something equivalent. Keep in the refrigerator and serve over ice.

* For the syrup, combine equal parts cava and sugar, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reserve in the fridge.

LUCKY STAR
luckystaratl.com
@luckystaratl

Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top