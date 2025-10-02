RAISING THE BAR

Sip something special with a chamomile punch cocktail from Lucky Star’s beverage director Kirk Gibson.
Recreate one of Lucky Star’s signature cocktails (pictured here topped with an oyster) with this recipe, or make a reservation for the omakase experience Wednesday or Thursday.
Chamomile Milk Punch
Yield: 1 cocktail
INGREDIENTS:
15 oz. Planteray 3 Stars rum
7 ½ oz. lemon
7 ½ oz. cava syrup*
9 oz. whole milk
10 oz. chamomile tea (cooled)
INSTRUCTIONS: Combine rum, lemon, cava syrup and pour into the milk. Let it settle and curdle the milk for an hour. Strain through a coffee filter, nut milk bag or kitchen towel. Add the chamomile tea. Optional: carbonate it with a SodaStream or something equivalent. Keep in the refrigerator and serve over ice.
* For the syrup, combine equal parts cava and sugar, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reserve in the fridge.
LUCKY STAR
luckystaratl.com
@luckystaratl
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.