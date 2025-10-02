RAISING THE BAR

Sip something special with a chamomile punch cocktail from Lucky Star’s beverage director Kirk Gibson.

Recreate one of Lucky Star’s signature cocktails (pictured here topped with an oyster) with this recipe, or make a reservation for the omakase experience Wednesday or Thursday.

Chamomile Milk Punch

Yield: 1 cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

15 oz. Planteray 3 Stars rum

7 ½ oz. lemon

7 ½ oz. cava syrup*

9 oz. whole milk

10 oz. chamomile tea (cooled)

INSTRUCTIONS: Combine rum, lemon, cava syrup and pour into the milk. Let it settle and curdle the milk for an hour. Strain through a coffee filter, nut milk bag or kitchen towel. Add the chamomile tea. Optional: carbonate it with a SodaStream or something equivalent. Keep in the refrigerator and serve over ice.

* For the syrup, combine equal parts cava and sugar, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Reserve in the fridge.

LUCKY STAR

luckystaratl.com

@luckystaratl