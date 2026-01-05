POWER COUPLES

DYNAMIC DUOS MAKING THEIR MARK

Like often attracts like, so it’s no surprise that powerful, driven, creative and philanthropic people tend to end up with partners who share their values. For this feature, we profile four local couples who are making significant contributions to the world, both professionally and through their charitable endeavors. Read on to discover more about these formidable pairs and how they’re making our community a better place.

PHOTOS: Erik Meadows