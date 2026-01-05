POWER COUPLES

DYNAMIC DUOS MAKING THEIR MARK
Like often attracts like, so it’s no surprise that powerful, driven, creative and philanthropic people tend to end up with partners who share their values. For this feature, we profile four local couples who are making significant contributions to the world, both professionally and through their charitable endeavors. Read on to discover more about these formidable pairs and how they’re making our community a better place.
READ MORE
PHOTOS: Erik Meadows
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.