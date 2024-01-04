UPGRADE YOUR LIFE

INNOVATIVE WAYS TO REFRESH YOUR MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT IN 2024!

With a new year comes a fresh start. Take a cue from one of our feature subjects, a life enrichment director, whose advice includes never stop trying new things. All of our experts would agree that this is especially true when it comes to your well-being. So what will 2024 bring into your life? This could be the year you pursue your passion, make self-care a priority, branch out from the same-old routine to try something just for fun, or tackle head-on any mental or physical issues, such as anxiety or aches and pains, that seem to have crept up. Whether it’s for your mind, body or spirit—or a combination of all three— we’ve included some incredible local resources to help enrich your life here.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows