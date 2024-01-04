Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
UPGRADE YOUR LIFE
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

UPGRADE YOUR LIFE

by
January 4, 2024
INNOVATIVE WAYS TO REFRESH YOUR MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT IN 2024

INNOVATIVE WAYS TO REFRESH YOUR MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT IN 2024!

INNOVATIVE WAYS TO REFRESH YOUR MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT IN 2024

With a new year comes a fresh start. Take a cue from one of our feature subjects, a life enrichment director, whose advice includes never stop trying new things. All of our experts would agree that this is especially true when it comes to your well-being. So what will 2024 bring into your life? This could be the year you pursue your passion, make self-care a priority, branch out from the same-old routine to try something just for fun, or tackle head-on any mental or physical issues, such as anxiety or aches and pains, that seem to have crept up. Whether it’s for your mind, body or spirit—or a combination of all three— we’ve included some incredible local resources to help enrich your life here.

READ MORE

PHOTO: Erik Meadows

Managing Editor and Wellness Columnist at Simply Buckhead. Blogger at Badass + Healthy.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top