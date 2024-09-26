LIVING ARTFULLY

MEET THE ARTISTS, COLLECTORS, CURATORS AND EXPERTS ELEVATING OUR AREA’S CREATIVE APPEAL!

Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist Pablo Picasso once said, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” He should know: He was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century who brought joy with his colorful, thought-provoking works. Art is all around us, and our hometown is brimming with places to see world-class pieces, engage with history-making artists, build a personal collection and observe large-scale masterpieces in public. Here’s to the art, artists and collectors making our neighborhood a more beautiful place.

READ MORE

PHOTOS: Erik Meadows