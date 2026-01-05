FOOD NEWS – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2026

New offerings are on the menu at Buckhead’s Cupcakin’ Bake Shop…
…including seasonal flavors, vegan and gluten- free options, custom full-sized cakes and cupcake bouquets (arrangements of 11 cupcakes).
Farm-to-table cafe Cultivate Food + Coffee plans to open in West Midtown in the former Snooze space on Howell Mill Road. The restaurant has another location in Phipps Plaza in Buckhead.
Buckhead Village seafood restaurant Carmel now offers an all-day oyster bar available to walk-in guests, with happy hour every day from 4-6 p.m. and deals on chef-selected oysters, oyster shooters and drinks.
BY Claire Ruhlin
