WHAT TODAY’S AESTHETIC CARE REALLY LOOKS LIKE

A Conversation with one of MetroDerm’s Licensed Master Aestheticians, Jenna Flanagan.

If you’ve ever wondered what really makes great skin happen, Jenna Flanagan is someone you’ll want to meet. As a Licensed Master Aesthetician at MetroDerm’s Buckhead office, she helps patients navigate everything from breakouts to anti-aging treatments with a down-to-earth, practical approach. In this easygoing Q&A, Jenna chats about her favorite treatments, the skincare tips she swears by, and why she enjoys caring for the Buckhead community. Consider this your chance to get insider advice straight from someone who lives and breathes skincare every day.

Q: Jenna, what inspired your path into Cosmetic Dermatology and Aesthetics?

A: “I have struggled with my skin throughout my life and know how it can affect your confidence and wellbeing. I love working with my clients to find what works best for them and to help bring their confidence back.”

Jenna’s personal experience with skin concerns sparked her interest in helping others. After attending Auburn University, she pursued formal training in aesthetics at Paul Mitchell The School Esani, graduating in 2020. Since then, she has become known for her warm patient interactions and her dedication to delivering real, noticeable results.

Q: What treatments do you specialize in?

A: Jenna’s specialties reflect her patient-centered, results-focused philosophy. She offers:

Microneedling – Microneedling with SkinPen® creates thousands of tiny, controlled micro-injuries on the skin's surface using a device equipped with fine, sterile needles. These micro-channels trigger the body's natural healing response, stimulating the production of fresh collagen and elastin. As the skin repairs itself, it becomes firmer, smoother, and more refined. SkinPen's precision allows for safe, consistent results, improving the appearance of fine lines, acne scars, enlarged pores, and overall texture. Over time, this collagen remodeling reveals healthier, more radiant skin with minimal downtime.

Chemical Peels – A customizable way to brighten, smooth, and clarify the skin. A chemical peel works by applying a specialized acidic solution to the skin to gently remove damaged outer layers. The solution breaks down the bonds between dead skin cells, allowing them to shed in a controlled way. As this exfoliation occurs, the body naturally generates fresh, healthy skin cells, revealing a smoother, brighter, and more even-toned complexion. Depending on the strength of the peel, it can also stimulate collagen production, helping to improve firmness and soften fine lines. Overall, chemical peels refresh the skin by promoting renewal from the inside out.

HydraFacials® – A gentle but powerful treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, hydrates, and boosts radiance. A HydraFacial uses a specialized device to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate the skin in one seamless treatment. It begins with a gentle exfoliation and resurfacing to remove dead skin cells, followed by painless vacuum-powered extractions that clear out pores. The device then infuses the skin with nourishing serums rich in antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. This multi-step process leaves the skin deeply cleansed, hydrated, and glowing, with improved texture and clarity, with minimal irritation and downtime.

These noninvasive treatments make Jenna a go-to resource for patients in Buckhead, Midtown, and Atlanta seeking personalized skin solutions.

Q: Which Cosmetic Dermatology treatments do you think offer the most benefit for most patients?

A: Jenna points to laser hair removal and microneedling, or any collagen-stimulating treatment, as universal confidence boosters. Laser hair removal provides long-term reduction of unwanted hair and reduces irritation and daily maintenance, while microneedling supports healthier, firmer skin over time.

“These treatments are game changers,” Jenna says. “They provide long-term improvements that patients truly notice and appreciate.”

Q: You emphasize skincare education. What products should patients prioritize?

A: Jenna recommends three powerhouse essentials in every skincare routine:

Retinol – Encourages cell turnover and reduces signs of aging.

Vitamin C – Brightens skin and protects against environmental stressors.

– Brightens skin and protects against environmental stressors. Sunscreen – Her number-one must-have for preventing premature aging and maintaining long-term skin health.

She works closely with each patient to customize routines that fit their unique goals and skin needs. “What works for someone else might not work for you – and that’s okay. Always seek advice from licensed professionals (not from unlicensed people on social media!) for best results.”

Q: What Other Cosmetic Dermatology Services Are Offered at MetroDerm Buckhead?

A: MetroDerm’s Buckhead location provides a comprehensive range of Cosmetic Dermatology services performed by experienced Dermatology Providers and Cosmetic Specialists. These include:

Cosmetic Injections: Neurotoxins & Dermal Fillers

Patients in Atlanta and Buckhead can achieve natural-looking rejuvenation with injectable treatments, including:

Neurotoxins (such as BOTOX Cosmetic®, Dysport®, and Jeuveau®)

Smooth away expression lines on the forehead, crow’s feet, between the brows, and more.

Dermal Fillers (including JUVÉDERM®, Radiesse®, and Restylane®)

Restore lost volume, enhance facial contours, and refresh the appearance of the lips, cheeks, and lower face.

These minimally invasive procedures offer immediate or near-immediate results with little to no downtime – perfect for busy patients seeking subtle but impactful enhancements.

Red Light Therapy (LED Therapy)

For patients looking for gentle, noninvasive skin improvement, red light therapy is a powerful option available at the Buckhead location. It can help:

Reduce inflammation

Support collagen production

Improve healing after cosmetic treatments

Enhance overall skin tone and radiance

Red light therapy pairs beautifully with microneedling, chemical peels, and HydraFacials, making it a versatile treatment for all skin types.

Q: What can patients expect when they visit MetroDerm’s Buckhead location?

A: MetroDerm’s Buckhead office delivers high-quality Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology in a prime Atlanta location. Conveniently located in the Peachtree Palisades building at 1819 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309, the practice sits on the corner of Peachtree Street NE and Palisades Road NE.

Patients enjoy:

Modern, comfortable treatment rooms

Same-week Cosmetic Dermatology appointments

Easily accessible paid parking right beside the building

A visitor entrance directly off Peachtree Street NE

A full menu of Medical Dermatology, Skin Cancer treatments, and Cosmetic Dermatology in one place

This makes MetroDerm Buckhead an ideal choice for patients coming from Buckhead, Midtown, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, and the greater Atlanta area.

Now Accepting New Patients at MetroDerm’s Buckhead Location

If you’re searching for expert Cosmetic Dermatology in Buckhead or looking for an experienced Licensed Medical Aesthetician in the Atlanta area, Jenna Flanagan, LMA, is currently accepting new Cosmetic Dermatology patients. MetroDerm also offers same-week appointments in Buckhead. Whether you’re seeking microneedling, HydraFacials, chemical peels, red light therapy, cosmetic injections, or a customized skincare plan, Jenna and the MetroDerm Buckhead team are ready to help you achieve glowing, healthy skin.

