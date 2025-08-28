Simply Buckhead
PLAY BALL!
PLAY BALL!

August 28, 2025
SPORTS STORIES FROM BUCKHEAD AND BEYOND!

Sports culture has a foothold in Atlanta. This feature profiles Dyson Daniels, one of the Atlanta Hawks’ rising stars; discovers some lesser-known local pro teams; explores strategies for engaging kids in a sport and helping them keep burnout at bay; uncovers spots to brush up on your athletic skills; and showcases Atlanta United goalie Brad Guzan’s strategies for mental health both on and off the pitch. From sports greats to little ones looking to play their first game, this issue is sure to spark ideas about how you can get in on a game—either as a player or a fan.

