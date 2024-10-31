It’s the “most wonderful time of the year,” and with all the excitement comes opportunities to travel.

Although it’s exciting to look forward to the destination, the preparation for a trip can be stressful. To reduce travel anxiety and keep you and your family in the holiday spirit, invest in these travelers’ essentials.

Béis ‘The Weekender’ ($108)

The chic weekend bag from Béis doubles as a tote for a quick trip and an easy carry-on. Its useful amenities include an exterior front zip pocket, bottom zip compartment for shoes or toiletries and a removable and adjustable cross-body strap. The bag is water-repellant and available in pink, gray, black or beige.

Eagle Creek PACK-IT Starter Set Travel Bags ($55)

If you’re an over-packer, then it’s time to try packing cubes. The Pack-It Starter Set from Eagle Creek has three washable and water resistant bags, including one large folder to keep clothes crisp, one medium cube for items like shirts and pants and one small cube for items like underwear or socks. The result is an organized suitcase with all your favorite clothing staples.

Papier travel journal ($38)

To savor each day spent in a new place, write down experiences in this travel journal from Papier. It’s divided into five sections, including a travel wish list, trip ideas, journey planning and reflection, and travel games. This journal will help you stay organized while also giving you the opportunity to capture memories.

Nécessaire The Hair Essentials – Trial + Travel Set ($45)

Healthy hair is always desirable, but it can be hard to keep that shine after days of travel. Nécessaire has crafted a trio of essentials, including shampoo, conditioner and scalp serum, that contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and panthenol to promote thicker, fuller and healthier-looking hair. The product is appropriate for a variety of hair types and textures, and benefits a dry scalp.

ILIA Lip Wrap Overnight Treatment ($26)

When planning a trip, it’s important to still take care of yourself. This overnight lip treatment from ILIA Beauty is a great start. Smear it on before your flight to ensure lips stay smooth and hydrated until you’re back on the ground. The product is gluten-free, contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid and papaya enzymes, and has hydrating and plumping properties.

STORY: Katie Hughes