ECO ON CUE

Electric Owl Studios in Decatur doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to sustainability: They walk the walk. The studios, which opened in 2023, span more than 300,000 square feet and were designed from the ground up with environmentally conscious infrastructure, earning it LEED Gold certification, a designation given by the U.S. Green Building Council to projects demonstrating high environmental performance.

The campus provides third-party production companies and studios, such as Netflix, Warner Bros., Disney and Paramount, with six soundproof, open-concept soundstages of 20,000 to 30,000 square feet each, along with expansive office spaces, wardrobe/green rooms and support areas as a home base for filming TV shows and movies.

With eco-friendly practices as a founding principle, Electric Owl integrates a host of green features and energy-efficient systems. These include solar panels to offset 30% of the studio’s power usage, electric vehicle charging stations, living plant walls, a comprehensive recycling program, pollinator bee hives, non-toxic cleaning supplies, LED lighting, filtered water bottle refill stations and a green catering policy that eliminates Styrofoam and single-use condiments, dishes and cutlery. Even the golf carts transporting crews around the property are solar powered. The transitfriendly location just steps from MARTA further reduces the carbon footprint of visitors and locals alike.

With a combination of cuttingedge production facilities and practices, Electric Owl demonstrates how sustainability and productions can coexist seamlessly.

