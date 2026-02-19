FAIRY TALE WITH FRIENDS

A pastoral oasis awaits a short drive north.

The road curves, and suddenly Satolah Creek Farm appears nestled in the woods like something from the opening pages of a fairy tale. It’s fall, and three girlfriends and I have driven north from Atlanta to this mountain haven that straddles the line between Clayton, Georgia, and Highlands, North Carolina. As we head up the driveway, packed to the brim with needlepoint canvases, mahjong tiles and enough groceries to feed us through the weekend, we’re greeted by an enthusiastic welcoming committee: six dogs of every shape and size, tails wagging, as if they’ve been expecting us.

Owner Pippa Seichrist greets us and offers to show us around the 45-acre property via golf cart. We climb aboard and wind through the grounds as she points to outbuildings and additional accommodations. There’s a folk art gallery, a charming history museum, a whimsical kids’ playhouse and even an Airstream for extra cozy mountain evenings. She gestures toward her pottery barn, where we will meet her on Saturday for a class. This is exactly the kind of escape we’ve been craving. We can feel ourselves relaxing immediately.

Our two-bedroom, two-bathroom carriage house sits directly above the barn where horses shuffle and snort below us. Through the windows, we watch the subtle waves of the duck pond, while the pasture beyond hosts a rotating cast of grazing animals. Inside, the space strikes a perfect balance between rustic charm and contemporary comfort. A deep leather couch anchors the living area, while furniture meticulously handcrafted by Seichrist’s hobbyist woodworker husband, Ron, adds warmth and character to every corner.

Saturday unfolds leisurely and slow. We sprawl across the living room with our needlepoint projects, watching football, snacking and occasionally nodding off. In the afternoon, we reconvene at Seichrist’s art studio for a dog face pottery class. A skilled potter, she gives lessons to eager students. Under her patient guidance, we learn to sculpt features that might actually resemble our pups back home. The results are charmingly imperfect, and she promises to ship them back to Atlanta once they fire in the kiln.

As evening approaches, we drive into Highlands for martinis at The Hummingbird Lounge inside Old Edwards Inn, then settle in for dinner at Ruffled Grouse at Highlander Mountain House. We remark that we might drive back “to town” on Sunday, but in the back of our minds, I think we all knew another day of relaxation was more likely in our future.

Sure enough, a peaceful morning brings us back to the studio to finish our pottery projects before returning to the carriage house for several spirited rounds of mahjong. The tiles click satisfyingly against the table as we shuffle and draw. For dinner, we gather in the open kitchen to prepare white chicken chili. It’s the perfect comfort food for our final evening.

As we pack up Monday morning, the dogs once again appear to see us off, and I realize we’ve barely scratched the surface of what this place offers. But perhaps that’s the point. Satolah Creek Farm isn’t about checking boxes or rushing through activities; it’s about slowing down enough to enjoy friendship, creativity and the utter enchantment of escape.

SATOLAH CREEK FARM

706.960.6190

satolahcreekfarm.com

@satolahcreekfarm