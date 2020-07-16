SHINING BRIGHT

ELIZABETH NEWTON’S JEWELRY IS INSPIRED BY THE SPIRIT OF GIVING

Brookhaven resident Elizabeth Newton is a fifth-generation Atlantan, a mom of four kids, a successful business owner and an intrepid philanthropist. In other words, she’s a force of nature. When COVID- 19 began spreading in the U.S., she launched her latest philanthropic venture, Share Her Story, wherein her Buckhead-based jewelry business, Enewton Design, honors healthcare workers with the gift of a guardian angel necklace. To date, the company has given away more than 2,000 necklaces to women on the front lines. It’s a thoughtful gesture, and one that aligns with the vision of the woman who turned her hobby into a business just a few years ago.

“I’d always worked in design, sales and marketing, but when our triplet girls were born in 2006, I knew I couldn’t do both [parenting and work] equally well.” A little more than two years later, Newton’s son was born, yet despite being a full-time parent, she was still itching to have a creative outlet.

“Right around that time, I got an opportunity to work at the Atlanta Gift Show selling baby clothes. On a break, I wandered around the showrooms and came upon this turquoise cross bead. There was something about it that caught my eye and touched my heart,” says Newton. “I brought it home, started tweaking it and reshaping it. It inspired me to take a jewelry-making class so I could create my own version to give to others. My goal has always been to create something that impacts lives in a positive way and that’s meaningful for both giver and receiver. Jewelry is a great way to do that.”

Friends and family knew early on that Newton’s lightweight, elegant and versatile pieces would sell well, but initially, she just wanted to make gifts for friends. “Selling to my neighbors [and acquaintances] sounded about as much fun as a hernia,” Newton jokes. It was only after some serious cajoling that she finally acquiesced. “Very hesitantly, I agreed to a ‘home show’ with the following caveat: There had to be wine, and no one I knew could be there,” Newton says. “Within three hours, I’d sold about 10K worth of jewelry. When I got home, my husband asked how I’d done, and I burst into tears. I was so overwhelmed. Christmas was coming, and I’d sold all these pieces that had yet to be made!”

In 2013, Newton began selling her signature pieces of delicate, gold filled, colorful cross necklaces and gold-filled beaded bracelets featuring small charms at AmericasMart. “I brought a few friends to help out, and we had a ball. I realized we needed to be creative to get customers to come see us. I had a friend put a flyer on the back of every bathroom stall on 10 floors! I thought it was a brilliant way to have a captured audience,” says Newton with a grin.

Since its inception, Enewton Design has grown exponentially. It now boasts 40 sales reps on the road five days a week, and its designs are sold in 700 specialty boutiques around the country (including Buckhead’s Erika Reade Ltd.). Everything is available online, and the Atlanta team hand-makes 2,000 pieces of jewelry each day.

Perhaps most importantly, the spiritual aim of the company—to be a vehicle for giving—has been realized. Over the years, Enewton has supported more than half a dozen charitable organizations, including H and H Army (cystic fibrosis), Night of Hope (ALS), breast cancer awareness, Pound the Pavement for Peter (peroxisomal disorder) and Shop Local.

Looking ahead to the fall season, Newton considers current buying trends. “Classic is always in style. I anticipate layerable, lightweight pieces that are made to be lived in, pieces that represent personal stories and experiences. This year has been tough for everyone, and I think people take comfort in wearing something meaningful.”

ENEWTON DESIGN

470.355.9502

enewtondesign.com

Photos: Sara Hanna