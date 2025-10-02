FOOD NEWS – OCTOBER 2025

Clean Juice is now open on Dresden Drive in Brookhaven, serving 100% USDA-certified organic juice, smoothies, acai bowls and healthy food. cleanjuice.com

Naga Bistro is expected to open this fall in Chamblee, serving Laotian, Thai and Cambodian cuisine in the space that formerly housed Wild Ginger Thai Cuisine. The concept comes from the team behind the Michelin-recommended Snackboxe Bistro.

snackboxebistroga.com

Magnolia’s Kitchen & Cocktails has replaced Under the Cork Tree at The Prado in Sandy Springs. The eatery highlights modern Southern cuisine.

magnoliassandysprings.com

BY Claire Ruhlin