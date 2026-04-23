Simply Buckhead

FOOD NEWS – MAY 2026

by
April 23, 2026
Refuge Coffee Co.

Buckhead residents may have seen one of the Refuge Coffee Co. mobile coffee trucks or visited one of its metro Atlanta cafes.

Refuge Coffee Co.
Refuge Coffee Co.

The nonprofit’s Welcome Blend is now available online, with every purchase supporting the mission to provide jobs and job training to resettled refugees and immigrants in Clarkston and Atlanta. refugecoffeeco.com

Spread Bagelry is now open on Buckhead’s Irby Avenue. The Philadelphia- founded shop is known for its wood-fired bagels that are kettle-boiled in honey-infused water before baking. spreadbagelry.com 

Chastain Creamery is now open in Chastain Park and offers a variety of handmade ice cream flavors, plus dairy- and sugar-free options, and coffee. chastaincreamery.com

BY Claire Ruhlin

Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

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