FOOD NEWS – MAY 2026

Buckhead residents may have seen one of the Refuge Coffee Co. mobile coffee trucks or visited one of its metro Atlanta cafes.
The nonprofit’s Welcome Blend is now available online, with every purchase supporting the mission to provide jobs and job training to resettled refugees and immigrants in Clarkston and Atlanta. refugecoffeeco.com
Spread Bagelry is now open on Buckhead’s Irby Avenue. The Philadelphia- founded shop is known for its wood-fired bagels that are kettle-boiled in honey-infused water before baking. spreadbagelry.com
Chastain Creamery is now open in Chastain Park and offers a variety of handmade ice cream flavors, plus dairy- and sugar-free options, and coffee. chastaincreamery.com
BY Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.