FOOD NEWS – MAY 2026

Buckhead residents may have seen one of the Refuge Coffee Co. mobile coffee trucks or visited one of its metro Atlanta cafes.

The nonprofit’s Welcome Blend is now available online, with every purchase supporting the mission to provide jobs and job training to resettled refugees and immigrants in Clarkston and Atlanta. refugecoffeeco.com

Spread Bagelry is now open on Buckhead’s Irby Avenue. The Philadelphia- founded shop is known for its wood-fired bagels that are kettle-boiled in honey-infused water before baking. spreadbagelry.com

Chastain Creamery is now open in Chastain Park and offers a variety of handmade ice cream flavors, plus dairy- and sugar-free options, and coffee. chastaincreamery.com

BY Claire Ruhlin