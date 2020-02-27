Faddish or Functional?

EXPERTS DEMYSTIFY A TRIO OF BEAUTY’S BIGGEST TRENDS

No matter how beauty-savvy you are, it’s hard to keep up with the latest “must-have” products and treatments. From reemerging ingredients to new innovations, separating fact from fiction can be a challenge. We tapped three experts to explain three of beauty’s latest fashions.

Trend: Retinol Alternatives

Retinols have long-been a skincare buzzword, touted for their miracle-working anti-aging benefits. But lately, clean beauty advocates are recommending natural alternatives. “Synthetic Vitamin A can be harsh to our skin and cause redness, peeling and photosensitivity, making individuals more susceptible to skin cancer,” explains Kathryn Murray Dickinson, founder and owner of Aillea, the clean beauty retailer with a Buckhead location. Instead of using lab-derived chemicals to take years off, she says, “There are many promising ingredients and products, including the retinoic acid from rosehip, fermented pumpkin enzymes and the recent wonder ingredient bakuchiol, which seems to have all of the power of retinol without the negative side effects.”

TWO FAVORITES: Kypris Moonlight Catalyst ($98), an overnight treatment that contains fermented pumpkin enzymes to brighten skin tone and refine texture; Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil ($132), which uses retinoic acids from rosehip and added vitamins and minerals to hydrate skin and smooth early wrinkles.

Aillea

3796 Roswell Road

Atlanta 30342

470.427.3992

aillea.com

Trend: Double Cleansing

“Double cleansing is a process where you use two different cleansers to ensure that makeup has been removed and that the active ingredients can be effective,” explains Ryan Christopher, global director of education for Atlanta-based Astral Brands, which manufactures skincare lines including Cosmedix and Aloette. While double cleansing sounds like an upselling tool for retailers, it has roots in science, which is why many professional facials will feature the technique. “Most people spend less than 60 seconds cleansing their face. That is simply not enough time for cleansers to do their jobs,” Christopher explains, adding that inadequate cleansing can leave makeup residue, environmental pollutants and oils that, over time, can cause blackheads and acne. The first cleanse removes makeup and excess oil “so the next cleanse can have a positive effect,” he says.

PRO TIP: To execute a pro-level double cleanse at home, he recommends starting with micellar water or a cleansing oil such as Cosmedix Purity Solution ($39), available at Buckhead Grand Spa, to wipe skin clean of debris. Next, choose a cleanser with active ingredients based on your skin concerns.

Buckhead Grand Spa

3338 Peachtree Road

Atlanta 30326

404.816.4511

buckheadgrandspa.com

Trend: Squalene-Infused Products

Walk into just about any beauty shop, and you’re sure to see products emblazoned with this foreign-sounding word. “Squalane is a hydrogenated version of squalene. We have squalene naturally at the lipid layer of our skin; it is fat produced by our oil glands to moisturize and protect,” explains Amanda Gorecki, founder of Pure MD, a skincare line offered at monthly pop-up events at Buckhead retailers including Draper James, Kendra Scott and Range Boutique. Because the skin’s natural squalene production slows as we age and because the compound on its own is unstable—a problem for adding it to products—adding the hydrogenated squalene to skin and hair-care formulas is a smart alternative. The odorless, non-greasy oil is moisturizing, protects the skin barrier and fights free-radical damage thanks to its antioxidant properties.

ONE TO TRY: Pure MD Nourish ($88) serum features both organic, plant derived squalane and vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant.

Pure MD

Visit puremd.com for information on the next local pop-up shopping event.