WASH THIS WAY

We spend more time than we’d probably like attending to our clothes, so why not make the laundry room a stylish destination?

Wallpaper, chic baskets, functional cabinetry and chic appliances can make the space more interesting and pleasing. Take a look at these upgrades, all of which are sure to enhance the experience.

Julie Neill for Visual Comfort Farfalle Large Semi-Flush Mount Light ($2,199)

Forget fluorescent overhead lighting and upgrade to this stunning semi-flush mount light by designer Julie Neill for Visual Comfort. The butterflies are backlit, creating the sense of a romantic escape, even if you’re just folding laundry. The fixture is available in two colors, gild and burnished silver leaf.

LG Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer ($1,499)

The centerpieces of a well-functioning laundry room are, of course, appliances, and LG’s Mega Capacity Smart front load washer can tackle everything from multiple guest room linens to family laundry day. Knock out large loads in as little as 30 minutes with AI technology. There’s no guess work in selecting the optimal wash setting while also dispensing just the right amount of detergent. Use the corresponding app for smart functions, such as remote start, monitoring energy consumption and checking the status of a wash.

Westchester Rattan Storage Basket ($398)

Laundry looks a lot better when sorted into handwoven rattan baskets. Oval-shaped with plenty of room for whites, darks, towels and more, these coastal-inspired vessels look pretty lined up under a cabinet or on top of a counter. Hand-bent pole and caning complement any color scheme, with no two looking exactly alike for a collected finish.

Meadow Multi Wallpaper in House Blue ($44 a yard)

Small spaces become jewel boxes with the right wallpaper. This vibrant blue design from playful line Elliston House will set a calm and peaceful tone for any laundry room. The clay-coated wallpaper comes by the roll and features a vintage-inspired wildflower motif. To make it feel more nook-like, try papering the ceiling and painting the trim and cabinetry in a corresponding shade of blue.

Black Wall Hanging Glass Display Cabinet ($3,190)

This 36-inch display cabinet complements the sweet florals and femininity of other accents in the laundry room. The powder-coated steel cabinets come with Blum-hinged doors and three adjustable shelves. European crafters make them for the Atlanta-based designer brand étuHOME, and the hardware can be personalized in silver, black or gold.

