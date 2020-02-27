FOOD NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2020

Silom Thai and Sushi Bar, sister restaurant to Buckhead’s Bangkok Station, is now open near Lenox Square. The menu features more than 80 Thai street food dishes including chicken satay, fried tofu and Thai beef jerky. silomthaisushi.com

Fifth Group Restaurants opened its second location of Alma Cocina in Buckhead’s Terminus community earlier this year. The restaurant specializes in Latin American cuisine with dishes of fried chihuahua cheese with tortillas, roasted chicken mole and fried avocado tacos. alma-atlanta.com

Fans of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q will no longer need to drive to Candler Park (where waits can be over an hour). Brothers Justin and Jonathan Fox are opening an outpost at mixed-use development The Works. Expect it to open in early July. foxbrosbbq.com