Dedicated Dietician

Combating eating disorders

When she was on her college tennis team, Page Love realized that members of the men’s and women’s teams struggled with bulimia and anorexia. “To learn more about the mental health issues that go with eating disorders, I took a job at a psychiatric hospital. The issue became my life’s work,” says the Nutrifit, Sport, Therapy, Inc. nutrition expert.

For her many years helping people with eating disorders gain access to otherwise unaffordable treatment, the Manna Fund presented Love with the 2019 Humanitarian Award. The honor is given to an individual who has contributed time and talents to support the organization that provides scholarships for treatment.

She is also an active volunteer with the Eating Disorders Information Network (EDIN) and does extensive community outreach on its behalf.

One of Love’s primary focuses is helping athletes in sports where slim bodies are optimal. “I also educate coaches to be aware when their athletes seem obsessed with their body images,” she says.

According to the Manna Fund, 26 million women and men in the U.S., including 500,000 teenagers, suffer from eating disorders. “Though it doesn’t get a lot of press, people with eating disorders comprise the highest mortality rate of any mental illness,” says Love.

For more information, visit nutrifitga.com and mannafund.org.