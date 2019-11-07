HAIR CARE TOOLS AND PRODUCTS FOR FABULOUS-LOOKING LOCKS

STORY: Jennifer Bradley Franklin

Hair comes in all sorts of shapes, styles, colors and textures, but we all want to keep it looking its best. Here are some of our favorite products for helping make sure your tresses look top-notch this season.

The Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush ($145)

In the spirit of simplifying, this handy two-in-one tool combines the heat of a flat iron with the shape and structure of a paddle brush for fast and easy styling. Simply detangle dry hair, spritz on some heat protectant spray (The Brush Crush heats up to 450°F, though you can dial it down) and brush your hair with the heated tool. One pass per strand will usually get you a sleek look without losing your hair’s natural body. The brand also offers a mini version ($59) that’s perfect for travel and shorter styles.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000 ($59.99) – pictured above

Who says you can’t have it all? This efficient, all-in-one trimmer for face, head and body comes in a 23-piece set that includes six hair-trimming guards, two stubble trimming guards, three beard guards, an eyebrow guard and more. With the company’s new DualCut technology, there are twice as many steel blades, and as you use it, the blades self-sharpen as they brush against each other, for longevity. We also love that it stands up on its own, economizing on valuable counter space.

Rahua Defining Hair Spray ($37)

If you love the hold of hairspray but hate all the chemical-laden formulations out there, this could be your perfect fix. This 98% natural version uses mostly plant-based ingredients (think organic sugarcane, green tea and lavender essential oil) and offers a firm yet flexible hold that’s designed to last all day.

Virtue Create 6-in-1 Styler ($32)

An ultra-specialized product for every beauty goal can leave our bathroom drawers overflowing. That’s why we love this universal styling cream that does just about everything. It primes, hydrates, adds shine, texturizes and protects with ingredients including antioxidant-rich cypress, strengthening keratin and vitamin B for softness. Plus, everything from this feel-good brand is void of parabens, phthalates, colors, dyes and sulfates.

BioSilk Silk Therapy Thermal Shield ($16.50)

If you’re using heated styling tools such as flat irons and curling irons, consider also using this protectant spray to mitigate the inevitable damage. This made-in-the-U.S. formula is infused with hydrolyzed silk that both protects and adds shine to your hair

NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Smooth Shampoo + Conditioner ($14 each)

As Asian beauty trends are taking the American market by storm, we couldn’t help but take notice of this cruelty-free shampoo and conditioner set. Infused with yuzu ceramide (to detangle frizz), argan stem cells (to stimulate follicles for optimal growth) and protein-rich quinoa (for hair strength), the pair gave us softer texture after just one use

