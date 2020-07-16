EDITOR’S CORNER – JULY / AUGUST 2020

Simply Buckhead acknowledges, respects and celebrates the differences and commonalities in our community. We stand in support of diversity and the equality of all people.

This year’s seven “Rising Stars” lead by example. From supporting causes they believe in to putting in major legwork to carve out their chosen professions, this group of movers and shakers—including an orthopaedic surgeon, creative agency founder, attorney and entrepreneur—are inspiring, to say the least. Their stories all showcase hard work, fortitude and true grit along their pathways to success.

Also in this issue, we continue our stories focused on at-home education, including Giannina S. Bedford’s piece highlighting how to create a potager garden. Angela Hansberger schools us on three cocktails to shake up at the home bar—perfect for sophisticated, socially distanced summer soirees. Feeling a bit “over served” at the moment? In our Wellness story this issue, Nicole Letts writes about the favorite apps of local fitness and nutrition experts to achieve a healthier lifestyle. And whether the kiddos head back to school in August or remain homebound, you can cheer up the start of their school year with our fun product picks in the Kids column.

From school to work life, there are many unknowns as the pandemic continues. For many of us, it has been a time of slowing down, great inward reflection and change. I wish all of you the best on this journey.

Karina Antenucci

Managing Editor