DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2026

Savannah and New York-based event designer and Houses & Parties founder Rebecca Gardner has released her debut book.

Published by Rizzoli with a foreword by Sofia Coppola, A Screaming Blast showcases 18 parties, from intimate dinners to elaborate celebrations. The book offers an inside look at Gardner’s irreverent style, including whimsical tablescapes, extravagant floral arrangements and surprise entertainment. The author will host a book signing at Lake Pajamas store in Buckhead on Jan. 15. housesandparties.com

Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead has earned a gold Stella Award for Best Renovation Southeast from North Star Meetings Group, a B2B company for event organizers. The 460-room property completed its multiphased renovation in April 2025. Updates include a three-story waterfall desk and bar backdrop, a new storytelling-themed lounge, The Fabled, and a reimagining of the outdoor West Terrace. The hotel now features 42,000 square feet of refreshed meeting space, including a modernized Grand Ballroom accommodating 1,000 guests. The awards recognize excellence in various categories through votes and evaluations by industry experts. hyatt.com

McKinnon and Harris has opened its new Atlanta showroom at ADAC West, marking the luxury outdoor furniture maker’s arrival in Georgia. The familyowned brand, founded in 1991 in Richmond, Virginia, is known for handcrafted aluminum furniture designed for estates, gardens and yachts. In addition to its own line of furnishings, the showroom features a collection of antiquities. mckinnonharris.com