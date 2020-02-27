ROARING RESCUE

GIVE TO YOUR FURRY FRIENDS DURING THIS ’20S-THEMED FUNDRAISER

Returning on March 14 to the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead, the sixth annual “For the Love of Paws” Gala welcomes attendees to step back in time to the Roaring Twenties. Benefitting homeless cats and dogs through Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, the event will feature a cocktail hour with passed hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, open bar, auction and live music that harkens back to the time of flappers and speakeasies.

“‘For the Love of Paws’ helps to raise the funding necessary in order to provide treatment for thousands of homeless and critically injured or sick animals throughout the year that wouldn’t otherwise have a chance,” says Jennifer Greenbaum, gala committee member. “The gala is not only our largest individual source of fundraising, but it is also a chance for those of us in the rescue to look back and celebrate what we have accomplished as a group in the past year and the past 11 years.

Rescue is hard; it’s messy and sad, but it’s also happy, wonderful and so very rewarding and life-changing.”

“FOR THE LOVE OF PAWS”

March 14, 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $200 individual, $1,750 for tables of 10

Grand Hyatt Atlanta

3300 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30305

877.404.5874

facebook.com/events/1382533481902482

BY: Karon Warren